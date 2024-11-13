After all the wait, Suriya is finally back on the big screen with the Siva-directed Kanguva on November 14 and the expectations are off the roof. The makers have showed the right intent to create curiosity around the film at an all-India level, and the audiences are now awaiting to consume the content on the big screen. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 34 minutes.

The advance bookings for Kanguva opened partially earlier in the week, and the full-fledged pre-sales finally kicked off on Wednesday morning in India. The response to the advance booking of Kanguva is good and the film is headed to record the biggest opening of all time for Suriya. As on Wednesday at 5 PM, Kanguva has clocked pre-sales of Rs 4.75 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, with all India booking in the range of 9.75 crore.

The Tamil Nadu advance is poised to be the fourth biggest of the year after The GOAT (Rs 18.12 crore), Vettaiyan (Rs 12.39 crore), and Amaran (Rs 9.66 crore). The advance booking of Kanguva in TN will be higher than Indian 2 (Rs 6.41 crore) and Thangalaan (Rs 4.85 crore), as the final bookings are expected to be in the range of Rs 7.00 crore to Rs 8.00 crore. The complete showcasing is yet to open in the home market, and once the issues are resolved, the start could be bigger than what the advance bookings suggest.

The second-best contributor for Kanguva is Kerala, where the film has scored Rs 2.05 crore, followed by Andra Pradesh & Telangana at Rs 1.70 crore. The pre-sales in Karnataka and North India are not upto the mark, but could see a spike on the day of release based on walk-in audience. The All India booking of Kanguva is expected to close in the vicinity of Rs 15.00 crore, indicating the third biggest opening of the year in India for a film of Tamil Origin, depending on the walk-in audience through the day.

The first day of Kanguva in Tamil Nadu is expected to be in the range of Rs 13.00 to 15.00 crore, marking a tough competition with Amaran, which opened around the Rs 16.00 crore mark, for the third spot. The opening in Tamil Nadu will also be higher than films like Indian 2 (Rs 13.00 crore) and Thangalaan (Rs 12.50 crore), however, lower than The GOAT (Rs 31.50 crore) and Vettaiyan (Rs 19.75 crore).

The all-India business of Kanguva could be in the North of the Rs 30 crore mark, depending on the word of mouth and how the Hindi and Telugu version performs through the day. As per present trends, Tamil Nadu is aiming at a Rs 15 crore start, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana is looking to open at Rs 7 crore, followed by Kerala at Rs 5.00 crore, North India at Rs 3.50 crore, and finally Karnataka at Rs 2.00 crore. at. All in all, a good start is on cards for Kanguva, and the eyes are on the content to deliver, which could give this expensive film a strong run and take it past the finish line. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

