EXCLUSIVE: Vettaiyan director TJ Gnanavel spills beans on his movie with Suriya after their critically acclaimed venture Jai Bhim

Director TJ Gnanavel was recently roped in for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla where the director unveiled details about his project with Suriya. The upcoming film, which is set to begin after the actor’s current commitments are fulfilled, would mark the duo’s second collaboration after Jai Bhim.

Speaking on the same, TJ Gnanavel said, “All depends on Suriya sir’s dates, he is already committed to two, or three projects. We had already discussed that we would meet after the release of Vettaiyan to talk about the project. We will meet sometime in November's first week to discuss the position he is in and when his dates will be free.”

“The script for that film was over and even pre-production had begun at one point. All we need to do now is just continue pre-production on it as before. We can go for a shoot in the next three to four months if he comes, considering his dates also get worked out,” the director added.

Upon being asked whether the movie would be similar to Jai Bhim or Vettaiyan, TJ Gnanavel said his new project would not be like his previous films. He continued, “This new movie will have a different backdrop. It’s based on a true story and is an important story to tell. It won’t have a police or judicial backdrop in it. This story is also based on an article that I wrote when I was a journalist and it will be as close to my heart as Jai Bhim is.”

TJ Gnanavel and Suriya had previously worked together for the movie Jai Bhim which was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. The film was bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika and was based on a true incident that occurred in Cuddalore back in 1993.

The film portrayed the incident of how marginalized communities face police bias and state violence involving a legal case fought by Justice K. Chandru. Other than Suriya, the film also had Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, and many more in key roles.

On the other hand, Suriya has recently announced his next film with director RJ Balaji which is tentatively called Suriya 45, with his movie Kanguva and Suriya 44 with Karthik Subbaraj in the pipeline.

