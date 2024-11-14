Kanguva (Hindi) Day One Box Office: Suriya's movie debuts bigger than Leo, Indian 2, The GOAT and Vettaiyan; Registers Rs 3.35 crore net opening

Kanguva directed by Siruthai Siva and starring Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani among others, took a reasonably good start at the Hindi box office as the movie managed a net business of around Rs 3.25-3.50 crore (Rs 4 crore gross) on the opening day. It has actually registered the biggest opening for a Kollywood film in Hindi since November 2018 and that is a remarkable feat because it is difficult for regional films, particularly Kollywood films, to make inroads in the Hindi market from the opening day itself, like this Suriya starrer, without a recognised IP.

Kanguva Takes The Biggest Opening For A Kollywood Film In Hindi Since 2.0; Nets Rs 3.35 Crore

Kanguva has opened bigger than the likes of Leo, The Goat, Ponniyin Selvan I, Ponniyin Selvan II, Vettaiyan, Indian 2 and others in Hindi. Leo, The GOAT and Vettaiyan didn't see a release in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis because the makers were not ready to adhere to the terms set by the multiplex chains for dubbed Hindi releases. The opening of Kanguva is almost the same as Pushpa: The Rise, which went on to net over Rs 100 crore in Hindi. The difference is that Pushpa's word of mouth was very good while Suriya's mystical has opened to mixed to negative reports. It is these reports that will be affecting it the most in the days to come.

Kanguva Has Taken A Gross India Opening Of Around Rs 28-29 Crore As Per Early Estimates

The all India gross opening of Kanguva is in the vicinity of Rs 28-29 crore as per early estimates. While it is Suriya's highest, it had to be much higher given the hype, the promotions, the scale and all the other factors. The movie will obviously be seeing a significant drop in its collections on Friday and the extended opening weekend in India may probably shock many.

The Day Wise Hindi Net Collections Of Kanguva Are As Under

Day Hindi Net Collections 1 Rs 3.35 crore Total Rs 3.35 crore net on day 1 in Hindi

About Kanguva

Kanguva, starring Suriya, begins with depicting the tale of Francis, a bounty hunter operating from Goa, completing certain jobs for his own livelihood. During one of his bounty hunts, he starts searching for a child who reminds him of his past life.

This takes us to the life of a tribal warrior prince known as Kanga, aka Kanguva who is facing a threat from Romans who plan to vanquish his village and conquer it. In the same scenario, an opposing clan also joins with the latter to best Kanguva, setting up the rest of the story.

The film follows what connects Kanguva and Francis despite being centuries apart in life and how it is related to their future.

Kanguva In Theatres

Kanguva plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Kanguva, how did you find it to be?

