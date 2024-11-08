Suriya is coming back to the theatres with his biggest film till date, Kanguva next weekend. The Tamil movie is billed with high anticipation both in India and abroad. Here's taking a look at how it is performing in its limited pre-sales.

Kanguva Advance Sale Begins In The USA; Sells Around 3800 Tickets

Kanguva is gearing up to hit the big screens on November 14th. The movie is showing decent hype among the audience as per its advance sales report from overseas. The limited pre-sales of Kanguva were recently opened in the USA, where around 3800 tickets were sold worth USD 83K @ 10 AM IST (November 8).

For the record, the advance sale of Kanguva was opened in more than 400 locations in the USA, where it is released on around 1080 shows. So far, it is a decent start for the Suriya starrer. The movie should gain momentum and aim for healthy sales in the next 6 days before its premiere.

The makers are opting for a super wide release worldwide. Though, it needs to see a big spike in sales to take a good start at the box office and justify the buzz of the film.

Kanguva Aiming For A Big Opening In India

Directed by Siva, Kanguva has enough buzz among the audience in India to give it a banger start. Once Indian markets open the advance bookings, we will get a clear idea about its opening day potential. As of now, the makers are anticipating Suriya’s biggest opening till date.

Other than Suriya, the movie also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The Pan-India release is mounted on a heavy budget under the production banner of Studio Green. Coming from Tamil cinema, it is touted to be one of its kind cinema that was never ever made before in India.

Can Kanguva Brave The Blockbuster Wave Of Amaran?

The movie is expected to brave the blockbuster wave of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Amaran at the Kollywood box office. If it opened to extremely positive word of mouth and clicked with the North audience, sky's the limit for Kanguva in terms of theatrical returns.

Following the trends of two-part stories, the makers have already announced the story of Kanguva to be told in two-parts. While Bobby Deol is playing the main antagonist in Part 1; it will be interesting to see if his character is retained for the second instalment or a new actor will be introduced as the main antagonist.

