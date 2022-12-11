Kantara worldwide closing box office collections; Second biggest Sandalwood film of all time after KGF 2

Kantara is now in its eleventh week and its box office run has almost completed. The film had a drop in the ninth week post its digital release but was still able to score the fourth biggest ninth week ever. The film holds four weekly records at the Indian box office starting from week five till week eight, while the second biggest for the fourth week. To date, it has grossed Rs. 361 crores approx in India and another Rs. 36 crores overseas for a global box office total of Rs. 397 crores.

The film set various records and crossed several milestones but the most significant was it created history becoming the highest-grosser of all time in Karnataka taking down the mammoth KGF Chapter 2. The film is the second biggest Sandalwood film of all time just behind KGF 2.