Kantara worldwide closing box office collections; Second biggest Sandalwood film of all time after KGF 2
Kantara created history becoming the highest-grosser of all time in Karnataka taking down the mammoth KGF Chapter 2. The film is the second biggest Sandalwood film of all time just behind KGF 2.
Kantara is now in its eleventh week and its box office run has almost completed. The film had a drop in the ninth week post its digital release but was still able to score the fourth biggest ninth week ever. The film holds four weekly records at the Indian box office starting from week five till week eight, while the second biggest for the fourth week. To date, it has grossed Rs. 361 crores approx in India and another Rs. 36 crores overseas for a global box office total of Rs. 397 crores.
The film set various records and crossed several milestones but the most significant was it created history becoming the highest-grosser of all time in Karnataka taking down the mammoth KGF Chapter 2. The film is the second biggest Sandalwood film of all time just behind KGF 2.
Not only these numbers are impressive but how they came is simply unprecedented. It started with Rs. 1.70 crores on opening day in September, with the final number being more than 200 times that. Now, this is because of the late release outside Karnataka but even without that, it managed to leg 100x in Karnataka. The legs were long outside Karnataka as well with the Hindi version in North India having a multiple of 70x, Kerala going 40 times, and even APTS which is usually frontloaded managed to go 17x.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Kantara is as follows:
Karnataka - Rs. 173.25 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 59 crores
Kerala - Rs. 18.50 crores
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 11.75 crores
Rest of India - Rs. 98.50 crores
India - Rs. 361 crores
North America - $2,350,000
Middle East - $1,200,000
Australia/New Zealand - $350,000
UK - $180,000
Singapore - $100,000
Germany - $80,000
Rest of the World - $100,000
Overseas - $4,360,000 / Rs. 36 crores
Worldwide - Rs. 397 crores
