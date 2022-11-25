Kantara beats Gadar for the biggest Eight week at Indian box office; Set to overtake KGF 2 in Karnataka today

The drop in collections from the previous week was the biggest of the run so far but was still less than 50 percent. The total box office collections of the film have reached Rs. 357 crores approx in India, with another Rs. 33 crores coming from overseas for a worldwide total of Rs. 390 crores approx. The film had its digital release yesterday but has enough gas left in the tank to reach the Rs. 400 crores mark.

Kantara take down another weekly record at the Indian box office in its eighth week, this time beating the twenty-one years old record held by Gadar. The film grossed Rs. 12.70 crores approx in its eighth week, bettering Rs. 7 crores of Gadar. The film now holds four weekly records starting from week five , the same number as Baahubali 2, which holds the first four.

The box office collections of Kantara at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 26.60 crores

Week Two - Rs. 37.10 crores

Week Three - Rs. 75.70 crores

Week Four - Rs. 71.50 crores

Week Five - Rs. 64.50 crores

Week Six - Rs. 44 crores

Week Seven - Rs. 24.40 crores

Week Eight - Rs. 12.70 crores

Total - Rs. 356.50 crores

Kantara has grossed Rs. 171 crores approx in Karnataka so far and now stands just a few lakhs below KGF 2. The film will be taking the top spot today but even if it falls short of that tonight, will definitely become the top-grosser tomorrow. The way KGF 2 had performed in Karnataka, it was thought that it will take some time to beat those numbers but Kantara came out of nowhere and is beating them in the same year.

The territorial breakdown of the box office collections of Kantara is as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 171 crores

AP / TS - Rs. 58.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 11.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 18.25 crores

North India - Rs. 97.50 crores

Total - Rs. 356.50 crores