Karthikeya 2 box office collections; Collects Rs. 33 crores in first week in India

Karthikeya 2 closed its shortened six-day first week with Rs. 33 crores approx at the Indian box office. The film’s collections held exceedingly well on weekdays, with Thursday in Telugu states being more than half of the opening day, which is an excellent hold. The Hindi dubbed version of the film also did well, even though the trend over the first three days might have suggested a run of sorts like The Kashmir Files, but the external push for this one probably couldn’t get as widespread as that one. Either way, the collections in the Hindi version are already more than anyone could have ever hoped, for what is essentially a B-grade film.

The box office collections of Karthikeya 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Saturday - Rs. 6 crores

Sunday - Rs. 6.50 crores

Monday - Rs. 7.75 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 4.75 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 4 crores

Thursday - Rs. 4 crores

Total - Rs. 33 crores

Today being Janamasthmi, shall see collections jump for the film, more so since the movie revolves around Lord Krishna. The second weekend of the film can go on to collect Rs. 12-15 crores, which will take it near Rs. 50 crores. The final collection for the film can be Rs. 60 crores or so, which is an excellent result for this film.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Karthikeya 2 in India is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 10.50 crores (Rs. 5.50 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 3.30 crores (Rs. 2.20 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 12.20 crores (Rs. 7.30 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 26 crores (Rs. 15 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 1.50 (Rs. 65 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 70 lakhs (Rs. 25 lakhs share)

Rest of India - Rs. 4.80 crores (Rs. 2 crores share)