Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Akshay Kumar's film on C Sankaran Nair nets Rs 60 lakh; heads towards finish line

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Three weeks have passed and Kesari Chapter 2 is still continuing its theatrical run. Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film co-produced by Karan Johar has entered its fourth weekend. Centered around C Sankaran Nair, Kesari 2 has earned Rs 60 lakh today.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 45 crore in its first week at the box office. The courtroom drama then collected Rs 27.75 crore in the second week, followed by Rs 8.8 crore in the third week.

Advertisement

On Day 22, Akshay Kumar-led movie has fetched Rs 60 lakh net, bringing its cume collection to Rs 82.15 crore in 22 days. The drop is amid the national matters, which have shifted the focus of the audience.

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 8.8 crore Day 22 Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 82.15 crore

As of now, Kesari 2, which delves into the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, remains under Rs 90 crore. The legal drama is heading towards its finish line while maintaining a steady hold at low levels.

Also produced under the banners of Cape of Good Films and Leo Media Collective, it will continue to sustain on a decent note until the arrival of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Tom Cruise-starrer is releasing on May 17, 2025.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair, who fought a courtroom battle while challenging The Crown. Nair also uncovers the horrific truths of the 1919 genocide incident. Also featuring Regina Cassandra, the film marks the sequel to the 2019 release, Kesari.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's film nets Rs 80 lakh; finishes three weeks