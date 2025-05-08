Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's film nets Rs 80 lakh; finishes three weeks

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Kesari Chapter 2 is Akshay Kumar's second film of 2025 after Sky Force. Kumar plays the main lead as India's top barrister, Chettur Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against The Crown over the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari 2 has finished three weeks of its run.

Advertisement

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film is maintaining a steady hold at low-levels these days. The courtroom drama has earned Rs 80 lakh net on the 21st day of its release. It experienced a rise of Rs 10 lakh from what it fetched on the 20th day, i.e. Rs 70 lakh net in India.

In the opening week, Akshay Kumar-starrer fetched Rs 45 crore net business. It earned Rs 27.75 crore in the second week. In the third week, the legal drama fetched Rs 8.45 crore in net collection.

The cume collection of Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial stands at Rs 81.55 crore at the Indian box office.

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Day 15 Rs 1.25 crore Day 16 Rs 2 crore Day 17 Rs 2.5 crore Day 18 Rs 75 lakh Day 19 Rs 80 lakh Day 20 Rs 70 lakh Day 21 Rs 80 lakh Total Rs 81.55 crore

Notably, the audience's focus was recently shifted to national issues. With nothing major happening as of now, Kesari 2 will have a similar trajectory in the coming days.

Co-produced by Dharma Productions, Kesari 2 is a film adaptation of the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. The Kesari sequel is currently the second-best performer at the Hindi box office after Raid 2.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Did you like Akshay Kumar's performance in Kesari 2? Akshay Kumar plays the role of C Sankaran Nair in Kesari 2. Yes No

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 21: Akshay Kumar’s film remains steady at low levels; faces Raid 2's glorious run