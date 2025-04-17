Jaat vs Gadar 2 Day 7 Box Office: Comparing theatrical run of Sunny Deol’s latest film with his cult sequel
Here's a comparative analysis of Jaat and Gadar 2 based on their theatrical performance on the seventh day of release. Scroll down for the details.
Jaat vs Gadar 2 Day 7 Box Office: Pinkvilla is here to present a comparative analysis of Jaat and Gadar 2 while discussing their theatrical performances. The new release has been understandably lagging behind the cult sequel. Both the movies are led by none other than Sunny Deol. We are delving into how Jaat and Gadar 2 performed on their respective seventh days at the box office.
JAAT: April 10, 2025
Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat earned Rs 4 crore on the seventh day of its release. The first-week collection of Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's movie stands at Rs 55.75 crore net at the Indian box office. The latest action drama, which is now in its second weekend, is yet to enter the Rs 100 crore club.
GADAR 2: August 11, 2023
Meanwhile, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues collected Rs 23 crore on Day 7 of its theatrical run. The 2023 period action drama film fetched a cumulative collection of Rs 281 crore net in the first week. The Gadar sequel crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in its opening week while standing under Rs 300 crore.
Here's the comparison of Jaat and Gadar 2 based on India net collections:
|Days/Week
|Jaat
|Gadar 2
|Day 7
|Rs 4 crore net
|Rs 23 crore net
|First week
|Rs 55.75 crore net
|Rs 281 crore net
Released on 3500 screens, Jaat is the second biggest movie of Sunny Deol. Gadar 2, which had a screen count of 3900, is his highest grosser to date. While the 2023 release fetched a lifetime business of Rs 515 crore, the 2025 actioner looks to remain under Rs 100 crore in its final run.
One of the main reasons for their big gap is that Jaat is a standalone movie that mainly relies on Sunny Deol's star power and action sequences. Gadar 2, on the other hand, was a sequel to the cult classic, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and had nostalgia attached to it.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
