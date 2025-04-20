Kesari 2 Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer records fantastic trend; Aims at Rs 30 crore in 3 days

The Akshay Kumar led Kesari: Chapter 2 has shown an encouraging trend at the box office in its opening weekend, as the Karan Singh Tyagi directorial is looking to collect in the range of Rs 11.50 crore to Rs 12.50 crore on the third day as per very early trends. With this, the opening weekend of Kesari 2 stands in the vicinity of Rs 29.50 crore, with the business multiplying on a day-to-day basis. The courtroom drama, set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, opened at Rs 7.50 crore on Friday (Good Friday), followed by a jump to Rs 10.00 crore on Saturday and peaking with Rs 12 crore on Sunday.

Advertisement

It’s a jump of 60 percent from Friday to Sunday, but one must not that the business on Friday saw a boost due to the holiday, and in real-terms the film has seen a 2.5x jump from Friday to Sunday. The Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan led film is doing well in the urban areas, with multiplexes going on an overdrive on Saturday and Sunday. The film is faring the best in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata. The plus for the film rests in fact that places like Rajasthan, Lucknow and Patna have also come on board on Sunday, which is an indication for it to record a rather steady run.

Kesari 2 released on limited screens (1000 cinemas, 1750 screens) and the release strategy has worked well, as demand from audience has resulted in a surge of showcasing over the weekend. The film is an “A-Rated” courtroom drama, a genre which has not exactly flourished in the post-pandemic world with bigger stars, but Kesari 2 seems to be on track to break the norm. A strong hold on Monday will solidify the chances for the film to emerge a success, and the present trend is indicative of it to pass the Monday test with flying colours.

Advertisement

The 3-day business can be termed decent, with a fantastic trend consolidating to good numbers on Sunday. The eyes are now on the make-or-break Monday test.

Here's a look at day-wise business of Kesari 2:

Friday: Rs 7.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 12 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 29.50 crore (Expected)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer sees positive growth on its first Sunday