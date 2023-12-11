Sam Bahadur 10 Day Box Office: Vicky Kaushal led biopic-drama shows strong legs; Netts Rs 55 crores in India

Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh showed super-strong legs at the box office on its second weekend as it netted almost Rs 17 crores. The total collections of Sam Bahadur stand at around Rs 55 crores and an open run till the release of Dunki and Salaar will ensure that it pipes the Rs 75 crore nett Hindi mark the very least.

Sam Bahadur Holds Very Strong Over The Second Weekend By Dropping By A Mere 35 Percent

Sam Bahadur is a success story. The film had modest beginnings and clashed with a box office juggernaut like Animal. Vicky Kaushal led film braved the competition and made a mark for itself. While the hold of Sam Bahadur was good in the first week, it is the second weekend that really turned things in its favour. For a film to more than double its first week number says a lot about the acceptance of the content.

Vicky Kaushal's Interesting 2023 Will End With Dunki

The year for Vicky Kaushal has been an interesting one so far. He has had a super-hit in the form of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a disaster in The Great Indian Family and now a significant success in Sam Bahadur. The biggest of the lot, that is Dunki, where he has a special appearance, will release on the 21st of December.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Sam Bahadur Is As Under

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 6 crores 2 Rs 8.75 crores 3 Rs 10.25 crores 4 Rs 3.50 crores 5 Rs 3.50 crores 6 Rs 3.25 crores 7 Rs 3 crores 8 Rs 3.50 crores 9 Rs 6.25 crores 10 Rs 7 crores Total Rs 55 crores nett in 10 days

Watch the Animal and Sam Bahadur trailers

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.

When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur Review: Vicky Kaushal gives the performance of a lifetime in Meghna Gulzar's credible war-drama