Sam Bahadur 10 Day Box Office: Vicky Kaushal led biopic-drama shows strong legs; Netts Rs 55 crores in India
Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh unleashed its true potential in the second weekend by showing a super-strong hold.
Sam Bahadur netts Rs 55 crores in 10 days in India
Sam Bahadur will touch the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide mark in its eventual run
Sam is now playing at a theatre near you
Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh showed super-strong legs at the box office on its second weekend as it netted almost Rs 17 crores. The total collections of Sam Bahadur stand at around Rs 55 crores and an open run till the release of Dunki and Salaar will ensure that it pipes the Rs 75 crore nett Hindi mark the very least.
Sam Bahadur Holds Very Strong Over The Second Weekend By Dropping By A Mere 35 Percent
Sam Bahadur is a success story. The film had modest beginnings and clashed with a box office juggernaut like Animal. Vicky Kaushal led film braved the competition and made a mark for itself. While the hold of Sam Bahadur was good in the first week, it is the second weekend that really turned things in its favour. For a film to more than double its first week number says a lot about the acceptance of the content.
Vicky Kaushal's Interesting 2023 Will End With Dunki
The year for Vicky Kaushal has been an interesting one so far. He has had a super-hit in the form of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a disaster in The Great Indian Family and now a significant success in Sam Bahadur. The biggest of the lot, that is Dunki, where he has a special appearance, will release on the 21st of December.
The Day Wise Nett India Collection Of Sam Bahadur Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collection
|1
|Rs 6 crores
|2
|Rs 8.75 crores
|3
|Rs 10.25 crores
|4
|Rs 3.50 crores
|5
|Rs 3.50 crores
|6
|Rs 3.25 crores
|7
|Rs 3 crores
|8
|Rs 3.50 crores
|9
|Rs 6.25 crores
|10
|Rs 7 crores
|Total
|Rs 55 crores nett in 10 days
Watch the Animal and Sam Bahadur trailers
About Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur takes audiences through the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the first Indian Army Officer to become Field Marshal.
When And Where To Watch Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur plays at a theatre near you, now. The tickets for the film can be booked at the box office or from movie ticketing applications.
