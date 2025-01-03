Pushpa 2 is now entering the final phase of its run, as the Allu Arjun led actioner directed by Sukumar is headed for a finish in the vicinity of Rs 750 to Rs 775 crore in Hindi. Through its run so far, the Allu Arjun starrer has taken the #1 spot in all key records existing for a feature in Hindi – Ranging from the biggest opening day of all time, to the biggest single day collection of all time, biggest week one, biggest week two, biggest week three, biggest week four, and biggest lifetime among others.

As the film enters week five today, it is expected to take the crown for record in the following weeks too, and end its run at a total that might be unbroken for years to come by. While Pushpa 2 is crowned #1 for almost all milestones of Hindi Cinema, the runner-up spot is a fight between two Shah Rukh Khan films – Pathaan and Jawan – along with the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2.

The second spot is divided between the three films, which shows the domination at the box office by them over the last 2 years. Pushpa 2: The Rule has done the unthinkable by having a clean sweep in terms of record, a phenomenon which last happened back in 2017 with Bahubali 2. The scenario is similar with circuit records too, as the Allu Arjun starrer holds the top spot in almost all key circuits of India.

Shah Rukh Khan too is dominating the list with the presence of Pathaan and Jawan, and the expectations are on his upcoming films to challenge the benchmarks set by Pushpa 2. The list of records is dominated by a Telugu Film dubbed in Hindi, and it would be interesting to see if a Hindi origin film can topple this in the years to come. Pushpa 2 has also established Allu Arjun as a force to reckon with in North India and right choices from here could make him one of the biggest crowd pullers from hereon, as Pushpa has become popular due to the presence of Allu Arjun and not the other way round. Some of the initial week and single-day records could be challenged by the Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr led War 2 on Independence Day, but we need to see if the more prestigious records of long run too come down in 2025 with the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Here’s the list of record-breaking films in Hindi

Biggest Opening Day

Pushpa 2: Rs 66 crore

Jawan: Rs 64 crore

Biggest Single Day

Pushpa 2: Rs 77 crore (Sunday)

Jawan: Rs 68 crore (Sunday)

Biggest Opening Weekend

Pushpa 2: Rs 184 crore

Jawan: Rs 175.25 crore

Biggest Opening Week

Pushpa 2: Rs 367 crore

Pathaan: Rs 317 crore

Biggest Second Weekend

Pushpa 2: Rs 116 crore

Stree 2: Rs 92 crore

Biggest Second Week

Pushpa 2: Rs 178 crore

Stree 2: Rs 141 crore

Biggest Third Weekend

Pushpa 2: Rs 52.50 crore

Stree 2: Rs 44.50 crore

Biggest Third Week

Pushpa 2: 95.50 crore

Bahubali 2: Rs 69.75 crore

Biggest Fourth Weekend

Pushpa 2: Rs 26.25 crore

Jawan: Rs 21.50 crore

Biggest Fourth Week

Pushpa 2: Rs 49.25 crore

Stree 2: Rs 31.75 crore

Biggest Fifth Weekend

Stree 2: Rs 15.25 crore

URI: Rs 12.00 crore

Biggest Fifth Week

Stree 2: Rs 23.50 crore

URI: Rs 18.75 crore

Biggest Hindi Lifetime

Pushpa 2: Rs 775 crore expected

Stree 2: Rs 585 crore

