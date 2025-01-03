Key Box Office Records in Hindi: Pushpa 2 tops all charts, followed by Shah Rukh Khan and Stree 2
Pushpa 2: The Rule has done the unthinkable by having a clean sweep in terms of record, a phenomenon which last happened back in 2017 with Bahubali 2. Detailed Report
Pushpa 2 is now entering the final phase of its run, as the Allu Arjun led actioner directed by Sukumar is headed for a finish in the vicinity of Rs 750 to Rs 775 crore in Hindi. Through its run so far, the Allu Arjun starrer has taken the #1 spot in all key records existing for a feature in Hindi – Ranging from the biggest opening day of all time, to the biggest single day collection of all time, biggest week one, biggest week two, biggest week three, biggest week four, and biggest lifetime among others.
As the film enters week five today, it is expected to take the crown for record in the following weeks too, and end its run at a total that might be unbroken for years to come by. While Pushpa 2 is crowned #1 for almost all milestones of Hindi Cinema, the runner-up spot is a fight between two Shah Rukh Khan films – Pathaan and Jawan – along with the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2.
The second spot is divided between the three films, which shows the domination at the box office by them over the last 2 years. Pushpa 2: The Rule has done the unthinkable by having a clean sweep in terms of record, a phenomenon which last happened back in 2017 with Bahubali 2. The scenario is similar with circuit records too, as the Allu Arjun starrer holds the top spot in almost all key circuits of India.
Shah Rukh Khan too is dominating the list with the presence of Pathaan and Jawan, and the expectations are on his upcoming films to challenge the benchmarks set by Pushpa 2. The list of records is dominated by a Telugu Film dubbed in Hindi, and it would be interesting to see if a Hindi origin film can topple this in the years to come. Pushpa 2 has also established Allu Arjun as a force to reckon with in North India and right choices from here could make him one of the biggest crowd pullers from hereon, as Pushpa has become popular due to the presence of Allu Arjun and not the other way round. Some of the initial week and single-day records could be challenged by the Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr led War 2 on Independence Day, but we need to see if the more prestigious records of long run too come down in 2025 with the Ayan Mukerji directorial.
Here’s the list of record-breaking films in Hindi
Biggest Opening Day
Pushpa 2: Rs 66 crore
Jawan: Rs 64 crore
Biggest Single Day
Pushpa 2: Rs 77 crore (Sunday)
Jawan: Rs 68 crore (Sunday)
Biggest Opening Weekend
Pushpa 2: Rs 184 crore
Jawan: Rs 175.25 crore
Biggest Opening Week
Pushpa 2: Rs 367 crore
Pathaan: Rs 317 crore
Biggest Second Weekend
Pushpa 2: Rs 116 crore
Stree 2: Rs 92 crore
Biggest Second Week
Pushpa 2: Rs 178 crore
Stree 2: Rs 141 crore
Biggest Third Weekend
Pushpa 2: Rs 52.50 crore
Stree 2: Rs 44.50 crore
Biggest Third Week
Pushpa 2: 95.50 crore
Bahubali 2: Rs 69.75 crore
Biggest Fourth Weekend
Pushpa 2: Rs 26.25 crore
Jawan: Rs 21.50 crore
Biggest Fourth Week
Pushpa 2: Rs 49.25 crore
Stree 2: Rs 31.75 crore
Biggest Fifth Weekend
Stree 2: Rs 15.25 crore
URI: Rs 12.00 crore
Biggest Fifth Week
Stree 2: Rs 23.50 crore
URI: Rs 18.75 crore
Biggest Hindi Lifetime
Pushpa 2: Rs 775 crore expected
Stree 2: Rs 585 crore
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates
ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 28 Box Office India: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie CROSSES Rs 700 crore on New Year's Day