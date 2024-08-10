Vedaa first song Zaroorat Se Zyada OUT: John Abraham grieves loss of his love in heart-wrenching track co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia

John Abraham-starrer Vedaa is one of the much-anticipated films releasing this Independence Day (August 15). Vedaa also stars Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee. The first song of Vedaa has been released on YouTube, which features John as Abhimanyu grieves the loss of his lady love, played by Tamannaah in this heart-wrenching track.

On August 10, the makers dropped Vedaa's track, Zaroorat Se Zyada, on the Internet. The song features John Abraham donning the army uniform as Major Abhimanyu Kanwar, who witnesses Tamannaah's character in a heavily injured state. The track then showcases the love brewing between John and Tamannaah's characters.

In a flashback scene, the couple gets married as they start their new journey. The present time shows Abhimanyu missing her while sitting near the bonfire. John, as Abhimanyu, struggles to bear the loss of his love.

Watch the song here:

The official handle of ZEE Music Company took to Instagram to share the video of Zaroorat Se Zyada. "When love leaves, only tears remain... #ZarooratSeZyada, a melody that will leave you yearning for what could’ve been," read the caption.

Talking about the song Zaroorat Se Zyada at the song launch, John Abraham expressed that it adds a soul to Vedaa while bringing out the emotional and romantic side of his character. "It’s a song that resonates with love in its purest form, showing that the movie is not just about action but also love!" he added.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia shared her excitement about working with John for the first time. She stated that collaborating with him was an "incredible" experience. "His dedication to the role made our chemistry even more special! This song is a heartfelt journey full of love and memories, and I believe the song will connect with all!" she added.

The heart-touching melody, Zaroorat Se Zyada, has been crooned by playback singers Arijit Singh and Amaal Mallik. The lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The film, directed by Nikkhil Advani, clashes with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa FINALLY gets a censor certificate; Trailer out this week