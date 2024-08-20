Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa Tuesday Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham's movies continue to struggle against Stree 2

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are continuously suffering from the wrath of Stree 2 at the box office. The movies starring relatively bigger casts than the horror-comedy are struggling to make a respectable total in their theatrical run. Besides Stree 2, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein has taken the lead over John Abraham's Vedaa; however, both are heading to be big disasters at the box office.

Khel Khel Mein netted Rs 1.40 crore on Tuesday, eyeing Rs 30 crore lifetime

Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, continues to struggle at the box office. After a disappointing collection of Rs 17 crore in its extended weekend, the comedy-drama added another Rs 1.40 crore on its first working day. Its total cume of six days stands at Rs 18.40 crore at the Indian box office.

The movie is soon to end its theatrical run. As per reports, it shall crawl for a couple of weeks to take its lifetime collection to Rs 30 crore in India. The movie has emerges as the second most preferred choice after Stree 2.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Khel Khel Mein Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.75 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 3.25 crore 4 Rs 3.75 crore 5 Rs 2 crore 6 Rs 1.40 crore Total Rs 18.40 crore in 6 days in India

Vedaa emerges as the biggest disappointment, targeting Rs 23 crore finish

Starring John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead, Vedaa turned out to be a big letdown despite being an action film. Even after offering Buy-One-Get-One incentives for a couple of days, the movie failed to lure the audience. The Nikhil Advani directorial could collect only in the vicinity of Rs 75 lakh on its 6th day and took its total to Rs 14.85 crore.

Advertisement

The movie is taking its last breath at the box office, and it is expected to end its theatrical run at just Rs 23 crore in India.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Vedaa Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 2.35 crore 5 Rs 1.50 crore 6 Rs 0.75 crore Total Rs 14.85 crore in 6 days in India

Watch Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa Trailers

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa in theaters

Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are playing at a theater near you now. Have you watched either of the movies? If yes, which and how did you find it? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Tuesday Box Office Collections: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film proves to be a juggernaut, earns Rs 25 crore