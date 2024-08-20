Stree 2 Tuesday Box Office Collections: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film proves to be a juggernaut, earns Rs 25 crore

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, is going bonkers at the box office. The horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik is in no mood to slow down. The movie maintained a stronghold on Tuesday, which is practically its first working day. As per estimates, Stree 2 collected around Rs 25 crore on its sixth day and crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Stree 2 collected Rs 25 crore on Tuesday

After a historic extended weekend of Rs 228 crore, the horror-comedy netted Rs 25 crore on its sixth day, bringing its total cume to Rs 253 crore net in India. The movie recorded higher footfalls in PVRInox than Friday on its first Tuesday. Reportedly, the average ticket price of Stree 2 dropped by 20% on the weekday, resulting in a major spike in its footfalls.

If Stree 2 manages to run at the same pace, the movie will hit Rs 300 crore in a flat eight days. Moreover, Stree 2 is likely to clock Rs 400 crore by next week. It also has a chance of hitting Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office; however, that will heavily depend on its performance in the third week.

The Shraddha-Rajkummar movie has already grossed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter; it is set to surpass the Hindi collections of Kalki 2898 AD soon and become the Highest grossing Hindi film of 2024.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.50 crore 1 Rs 52.50 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 35 crore 6 Rs 25 crore Total Rs 253 crore in 6 days in India

Stree 2 shall enjoy a long run at the box office

Boasting an ensemble cast, the movie proved to be a dark horse at the box office and surprised the trade pandits. Dinesh Vijan's production venture continues to attract the crowd in urban and mass pockets. The movie shows good signs of a long run, thanks to its stronghold on a working day. Moreover, there will be no major Hindi release in the upcoming weeks, which will give Stree 2 a clear run and benefit its business. By the end of its theatrical run, Stree 2 will try to topple the lifetime collection of Pathaan and Gadar 2.

Reminding the fact that the Maddock movie was released in a three-way clash alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa. However, both films failed to lure the audience at the ticket window, resulting in the shows getting replaced by Stree 2.

Watch Stree 2 Trailer

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror-comedy yet?

