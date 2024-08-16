Taapsee Pannu wants husband Mathias Boe to do THIS by next Independence Day as he poses with Indian national flag: You have to make a reel singing…’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is riding high on the success of her recent films Khel Khel Mein and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, recently shared her thoughts on Instagram after husband Mathias Boe posted pictures celebrating Independence Day with the Indian flag in Denmark. Taapsee playfully revealed that she wants Mathias to "make a reel singing" a special song by the next Independence Day, proving she's just like every Indian ever.

Mathias celebrated Independence Day with the Indian delegation in Denmark, posing with the Indian flag. He looked dapper in traditional attire, wearing a kurta paired with white pants. Sharing the pictures, he captioned it, “Celebrated the 🇮🇳 Independence Day with the Indian delegation to Denmark. Welcome to Denmark to the new ambassador, Mr. Manish Prabhat, pleasure meeting you.”

Taapsee Pannu took to the comment section and wrote, "Now by next Independence Day, u have to make a reel singing our national anthem," followed by a laughing emoji.

Earlier, Taapsee revealed on Raunaq Rajani's show Relationshit Advice that her friends were anxious when she discussed her plans to meet Mathias Boe in Dubai. They voiced concerns about the potential risks of meeting someone from another culture and even teased her by saying Mathias might 'sell' her to a Sheikh. Taapsee humorously remembered, “My friends were like, ‘You take care of yourself.’ They said, ‘Don’t let him sell you.’ I’m not kidding."

She shared that her friends were so concerned that her best friend's sister, who lives in Dubai, even provided her contact details just in case. Taapsee joked about how unlikely it was that her friend's sister could actually stop anything if something went wrong.

The Khel Khel Mein actress is happily married to Danish badminton player Mathias. After being together for over a decade, the couple got married in March 2024.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapsee's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, the sequel to Haseen Dillruba, was released on Netflix on August 9, 2024. Directed by Jayprad Desai, the film stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. She also reunited with Akshay Kumar, her Mission Mangal co-star, in Khel Khel Mein, which features Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal.

The movie hit theaters on Independence Day. Up next, she will appear in Woh Ladki Hain Kahaan.

