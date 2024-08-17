Khel Khel Mein Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer drops by 55 percent on day after Independence holiday as it collects Rs 2.25 crore

Khel Khel Mein directed by Mudassar Aziz and starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal saw a sharp drop at the box office on its second day as it collected just Rs 2.25 crore. The 2 day total of Khel Khel Mein stands at Rs 7.40 crore and in its extended 5 day weekend, it can do close to Rs 16-17 crore, which is a very poor result.

Khel Khel Mein's opening pretty much sealed its fate. A good hold was only for it to have a respectable run but now that too seems too much to ask for. The clash has really affected the movie a lot and it can be said that in an open week, it could have done much better. The only silver lining in the dark clouds for Khel Khel Mein is that it did better than Vedaa on the second day to become the second most preferred Hindi movie choice of the day. It will likely cross Vedaa on Saturday and then try to establish a lead over it in the days to come.

Trumping Vedaa Is Not A Significant Feat For Khel Khel Mein

This doesn't mean much though because Khel Khel Mein is a bigger film and also an ensemble and doing better than Vedaa is not something very significant. The movie's reception is also impacted by Akshay Kumar's dull box office phase. In his pre-pandemic form, this movie would have done way better.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Khel Khel Mein Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.15 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 7.40 crore in 2 days in India

About Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein is the story of 7 friends who play a quirky game of putting their phones on the table and making them accessible to everyone in the room for an entire night, night before the grand wedding that they have come together to attend. Little do they know that a seemingly harmless game will turn into something that will mess up their lives in more ways than they could have ever thought. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and boasts of an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, Fardeen Khan and others.

