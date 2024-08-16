Vedaa Box Office Collections Day 2: John Abraham and Sharvari film shows huge drop all across; Collects Rs 2 crore

Vedaa directed by Nikhil Advani and starring John Abraham, Sharvari and others observed a huge drop of 70 percent at the box office on the day after Independence Day as it collected just Rs 2 crore. While it was the second most preferred film at the box office on the first day, only behind Stree 2, it has slipped down to the third, and Khel Khel Mein is now the second most film for the week. Not just that, Khel Khel Mein will officially cross Vedaa on day 3 and will keep extending its lead over the latter in the days to come.

Vedaa Shows A Huge Drop On Day After Independence Day; Drop Indicates No Sign Of Redemption

Vedaa showed a poor booking trend in the morning and the makers were compelled to introduce the infamous buy one get one scheme to salvage the situation. But, nothing extraordinary has come out of it, yet. Stree 2 is the first choice by a margin and now, that movie is not even facing any sort of capacity restrictions that it likely faced on the first day.

Vedaa's Friday Drop Is Just An Indication Of Its Difficult Run Ahead

Vedaa will look to collect well under 20 crore in its extended first weekend, that is till Monday night and then, things will only get tougher. More than word of mouth, it is the lack of curiosity and interest for the John Abraham and Sharvari starrer, that is costing it. The 3 way clash which looked to be brutal has turned into being fatal. The first day was aided by the mass feel of the movie, along with the holiday factor and better showcasing but things have now come back to normal.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Vedaa Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.25 crore 2 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 8.25 crore in 2 days in India

Watch the Vedaa Trailer

About Vedaa

Abhimanyu (John Abraham) is an ex-soldier from the Gorkha Regiment, who was court-martialled for not obeying the orders in a mission in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He is absolved of any future benefits from the government of India.

In Barmer, Rajasthan, casteism is at an all time high. Vedaa (Sharvari) is born in a family of Dalits and Dalits are oppressed by the higher class. Abhimanyu is hired to train young adults in the city of Barmer. Vedaa, despite her willingness to learn boxing, is not allowed to train. However, Abhimanyu trains her separately and makes her capable of fighting.

Will Vedaa be able to fight against casteism in Barmer or will she be yet another revolutionary who is subdued by those who hold more power? What happens to Abhimanyu? Watch Vedaa to find out.

Advertisement

Vedaa In Theatres

Vedaa plays at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets online or from the box office. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what did you feel about it?

ALSO READ: Aapka Apna Zakir: Vedaa star Sharwari Wagh converses in Marathi, makes fun of popular Punjabi song with host