Khel Khel Mein Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar spearheaded comedy feels the heat due to big clash; Takes lowest start among Independence Day releases

Khel Khel Mein directed by Mudassar Aziz and starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal took a very low start at the box office on Independence Day holiday as it collected only Rs 5 crore. The movie released alongside Hindi films like Stree 2 and Vedaa but ended up being the least preferred movie choice of the three. Khel Khel Mein has a long weekend and it will optimistically look to hit Rs 20 crore by the end of Monday.

Khel Khel Mein had sold more tickets than Vedaa in the advance bookings but Vedaa's spot bookings were better, as a result of which it could edge past the former. The latter also had higher showcasing as it caters to a much wider audience. Stree 2 is obviously the number one choice and by an unheard margin of over Rs 40 crore. It won't be wrong to say that Khel Khel Mein is affected the most in the Independence Day clash.

The Narrative Of Akshay Kumar's Films Are Based On How Well They Are Expected To Do At The Box Office

Akshay Kumar's dull box office phase has impacted the narrative of his films so much that it is dangerous. When a film's commercial limitations are known to the audience, the assessment becomes more critical. The more critically it is judged, the more the film's prospects are affected. At present, just content that the audiences like is not going to be enough. There needs anticipation and hype too.

The next Akshay Kumar that looks to have hype and anticipation is Jolly LLB 3 and that will most likely, mark his full fledged box office return. He is focusing on sequel to accepted films and is also going to be part of Maddock's horror-comedy universe which already has a big audience base. At present, it seems like the Khiladi exactly knows how he has to go about his work and there's nothing that he doesn't already know.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Khel Khel Mein Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5 crore Total Rs 5 crore on day 1 in India

About Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein is the story of 7 friends who play a quirky game of putting their phones on the table and making them accessible to everyone in the room for an entire night, night before the grand wedding that they have come together to attend. Little do they know that a seemingly harmless game will turn into something that will mess up their lives in more ways than they could have ever thought. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and boasts of an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, Fardeen Khan and others.

