Kingdom Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda starrer collects 44cr worldwide in 2 days

Telugu film Kingdom held moderately well on its second day at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 9.50 crore approx. The two-day running total of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is Rs. 27.75 crore approx. The film has collected another Rs. 16 crore (USD 1.85 million) overseas, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 43.75 crore.

The film is expected to see a surge in business today and again on Sunday. If the growth on the weekend is good, it could aim for Rs. 55 crore extended weekend in India and Rs. 75 crore worldwide.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kingdom in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 18.25 cr. Friday Rs. 9.50 cr. Total Rs. 27.75 cr.

While the box office numbers so far are not bad, the high production costs demanded a far stronger opening and a steadier hold. The film now needs to get that big growth on the weekend and then sustain well from there on. This isn’t typically associated with Telugu films, which are usually very front-loaded, but that is exactly what Kingdom requires.

There are also dubbed versions, which can often lend a helping hand in case of higher investment, but they haven’t done so. Tamil has managed some numbers, not enough to make a real impact, while Hindi is a washout.

Overseas, the film did well on its North American premiere but hasn’t sustained well with collections coming down on the following two days.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kingdom is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 22.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 11.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 2.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 9.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.30 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.60 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.35 cr. INDIA Rs. 27.75 cr. North America USD 1,425,000 Rest of World USD 425,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,850,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 43.75 cr.

