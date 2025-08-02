71st National Awards EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan wins a National Award Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Sachin Ravi EXCKUSIVE: Sunny Deol teams up with Farhan Akhtar Son of Sardaar 2 takes on Saiyaara and Mahavatar Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT Saiyaara sets records at UK box office Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT in Hindi Saiyaara nears the Rs 400 crore club at box office

Kingdom Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda starrer collects 44cr worldwide in 2 days

While the box office numbers of Kingdom so far are not bad, the high production costs demanded a far stronger opening and a steadier hold.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Aug 02, 2025  |  01:06 PM IST |  40K
Telugu film Kingdom held moderately well on its second day at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 9.50 crore approx. The two-day running total of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is Rs. 27.75 crore approx. The film has collected another Rs. 16 crore (USD 1.85 million) overseas, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 43.75 crore. 

The film is expected to see a surge in business today and again on Sunday. If the growth on the weekend is good, it could aim for Rs. 55 crore extended weekend in India and Rs. 75 crore worldwide. 

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kingdom in India are as follows:

Day Gross
Thursday Rs. 18.25 cr.
Friday Rs. 9.50 cr.
   
Total Rs. 27.75 cr.

While the box office numbers so far are not bad, the high production costs demanded a far stronger opening and a steadier hold. The film now needs to get that big growth on the weekend and then sustain well from there on. This isn’t typically associated with Telugu films, which are usually very front-loaded, but that is exactly what Kingdom requires.

There are also dubbed versions, which can often lend a helping hand in case of higher investment, but they haven’t done so. Tamil has managed some numbers, not enough to make a real impact, while Hindi is a washout.

Overseas, the film did well on its North American premiere but hasn’t sustained well with collections coming down on the following two days.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kingdom is as follows:

Area Gross
AP/TS Rs. 22.50 cr.
Nizam Rs. 11.00 cr.
Ceded Rs. 2.50 cr.
Andhra Rs. 9.00 cr.
Karnataka Rs. 2.30 cr.
Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.60 cr.
Rest of India Rs. 1.35 cr.
   
INDIA Rs. 27.75 cr.
   
North America USD 1,425,000
Rest of World USD 425,000
   
OVERSEAS USD 1,850,000
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 43.75 cr.

