Saiyaara Box Office: Blockbuster run continues Overseas in Third week, UK Goes Berserk

Saiyaara is headed for yet another blockbuster weekend at the overseas box office, kicking off its third week with a fantastic USD 800K Friday. The Friday business is just 34 per cent down from last week and 70 per cent higher than the first Friday. The third weekend is projected to be around USD 2.75 million, which will be one of the biggest ever.

Remarkably, the film raked in more overseas than it did in India yesterday, despite being a massive domestic blockbuster. The film has tapered off a bit in India in the last couple of days, but the rampage continues overseas.

The United Kingdom, already in mental mode, cranked it up even further with a staggering GBP 150K yesterday. This marks a 12 per cent increase from the same day last week, which itself was a huge number. Notably, the biggest third weekend for an Indian film in the country is GBP 282K of Pathaan, which Saiyaara will surpass in just two days. The UK will comfortably cross GBP 2 million on Sunday, and now GBP 3 million is starting to look like a very realistic target, if not easy.

The film maintained its strong momentum in other markets as well, holding its own against the biggest blockbusters. The United States scored USD 165K, down just 28 per cent from last week. The gross numbers are comparable to those of Pathaan and Jawan. In the UAE, Saiyaara clocked nearly USD 150K, second only to Jawan in recent times, while Australia grossed AUD 70K, placing ahead of Pathaan and Animal and second only to Jawan.

The total overseas gross for Saiyaara stands at nearly USD 13 million; it will be close to USD 15 million by Sunday. It remains on course to cross USD 20 million, though there will still be some work to do in the next two weeks. That said, when it has held up so well so far, it is likely it will continue to do so further as well.

