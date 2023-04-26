Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Wednesday Box Office: Salman Khan's entertainer collects Rs 4.25 crores on day 6

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, spearheaded by Salman Khan, directed by Farhad Samji and costarring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati among others collected around Rs 4.25 crores nett on its sixth ticketing day. Post the Eid festivities, where the film recorded decent numbers, it is showing some big drops and the film will look for consolidation in its second weekend. The six day total of the film stands at Rs 83.25 crores nett. Given that there is no significant competition, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will remain the most preferred Hindi movie choice for its second week as well.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is Heading Towards A First Week Of Around Rs 88 Crores In India

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is looking at a first week of around Rs 87.50 - 88 crores nett and the film will need to show a very good jump in its second weekend to stay in the race. Crossing the Rs 100 crore nett India number is a foregone conclusion and what matters is how much more the film will get from here. If the film holds at low levels, it can manage to pipe Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in India to become the second highest Hindi movie grosser of the year but if it doesn't, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will maintain the second position. It is a tight call if we consider worldwide numbers as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is doing slightly better than Ranbir-Shraddha's rom-com.

Salman Khan And Eid

Salman Khan and Eid has been an incredible combination over the years. With over 6 bonafied blockbusters and 3 other successful films over the years in the festival of Eid, Salman Khan has proven why he is synonymous to Eid. This Eid particularly hasn't been great for the actor but the weekend numbers atleast prove that Salman Khan has the potential to harness the festival of Eid to its full potential, with the right kind of film.

The day wise nett India box office collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 13.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 24 cr

Day 3 - Rs 25 cr

Day 4 - Rs 9.5 cr

Day 5 - Rs 6 cr

Day 6 - Rs 4.25 cr

Total = Rs 82.50 crores nett in India after 6 days

