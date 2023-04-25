Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Tuesday Box Office: Salman Khan's family-entertainer collects Rs 6.75 cr on day 5

Salman Khan's Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati, and directed by Farhad Samji collected around Rs 6.75 crores nett in India on its fifth day. The film had a decent first weekend of Rs 62.50 crores nett and the Monday hold was reasonable too, as it collected Rs 9.50 crores. The numbers on Tuesday came down a fair bit, by almost 30 percent, as the Eid effect whithered off. It is to be seen how the film holds on the coming days. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan can't afford similar drops on Wednesday and Thursday and needs some sort of consolidation here.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan After 5 Days Has Collected Around Rs 78.75 Crores Nett In India

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after 5 days, stands at a total of Rs 78.75 crores nett in India. Of the 78.75 crores, around Rs 31 crores have come from the 3 national chains and the rest have come from non-national chains and single screens. This sort of ratio for a big film hasn't been seen in a long time. The performance is highly contrasting where multiplexes are doing low numbers and the non national chains and single plexes are doing good to very good business, atleast in their first five days. Films centered around masses tend to drop big and the same is happening with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The greatest benefit for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is that there is no significant competition in the Hindi belts in the weeks to come and it can find its groove at the lower levels, just like Bholaa.

After 5 Days, The Overseas Collections Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Stand At Around 4.5 Million Dollars

The collections internationally are around 4.5 million dollars after 5 days and by the start of the next ticketing week, it may hit the 5 million dollar mark. In terms of contribution, Gulf is leading and the second best performing market is North America. Based on the trend, the film may be looking at a lifetime total of around 6 - 6.5 million dollars. The 5 day worldwide total is around Rs 130 crores gross at the moment.

The day wise nett India box office collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 13.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 24 cr

Day 3 - Rs 25 cr

Day 4 - Rs 9.5 cr

Day 5 - Rs 6.75 cr

Total = Rs 78.75 crores nett in India after 5 days

