Kushi box office collections: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha film collects 60 crores worldwide in First Weekend

Telugu film Kushi had an ordinary weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 43 crores approx during the weekend, with Sunday remaining flat at the Saturday level. More than low collections it's the weak trend that is a matter of worry. Additionally, the film earned around USD 1.80 million internationally, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 60 crores.

The film collected better in urban centres like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which are usually the best performers for Vijay Deverakonda starrer, but they were also the ones to drop on Sunday. Tamil Nadu also did well with Rs. 4 crores plus weekend. Andhra Pradesh had a major underperformance, collecting just Rs. 15 crores over the weekend.

The box office collections of Kushi at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday: Rs. 17.25 crores

Saturday: Rs. 13 crores

Sunday: Rs. 13.25 crores

Total: Rs. 43.50 crores

The film is carrying very high distribution costs in the Telugu states of Rs. 38 crores. Here Nizam stands a chance for recovery but will incur huge losses in Andhra Pradesh, with a recovery of a mere 35 per cent in the first three days.

The territorial breakdown for the first-weekend box office collections of Kushi is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 18.25 crores (Rs. 9.75 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 3 crores (Rs. 2 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 12.25 crores (Rs. 6.50 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 33.50 crores (Rs. 18.25 crores share)

Karnataka: Rs. 4.50 crores (Rs. 2.10 crores share)

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 4.25 crores (Rs. 1.85 crores share)

Rest of India: Rs. 1.25 crores (Rs. 50 lakhs share)

Total: Rs. 43.50 crores (Rs. 22.50 crores share)

