Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani tops USD 10 million in North America: Fifth Bollywood film to enter the club

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani crossed the USD 10 million mark at the North American box office yesterday (September 3rd), becoming the seventh Indian and fifth Bollywood film to enter this illustrious club. Karan Johar directed film grossed USD 130K on its Sixth Sunday (38th day), which propelled its total to USD 10.08 million. Overall, Rocky and Rani has grossed around USD 20 million overseas (Rs. 165 crores) to date.

RARKPK opened with USD 1.73 million back in July end. From that start, one would normally expect a final number of around USD 5 million with a good trending but this film just continued posting stellar holds week by week and those projections kept on increasing, to now finally breaching the USD 10 million mark. The film faced competition from multiple releases throughout August and now in September, it is the highest-grossing Bollywood film in daily collections ahead of last week's release Dream Girl 2 and before that Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

The film will probably slow down next week with the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which has garnered record-breaking advances, though it can probably still go on to top PK.

The Indian films to gross over USD 10 million at the North American box office in order of release is as follows:

PK (2014): USD 10.58 million

Dangal (2016): USD 12.38 million

Baahubali 2 (2017): USD 22 million

Padmaavat (2018): USD 12.16 million

RRR (2022): USD 14.50 million

Pathaan (2023): USD 17.50 million

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (2023): USD 10.08 million (38 days)



ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan outstrips Pathaan at Overseas Box Office, Clocks million dollar advance for first day