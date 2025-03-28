L2 Empuraan United Kingdom Box Office: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran DETHRONES Thalapathy Vijay's Leo; bags top spot on Day 1
Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan smashed over £628K in the United Kingdom, becoming the No. 1 Indian opener in the territory. Details Inside.
Malayalam cinema's biggest box office bet L2 Empuraan proved to be a juggernaut at the box office. The action thriller smashed many records on its opening day and set new benchmarks in various territories.
L2 Empuraan BEATS Leo; grosses £628K in the United Kingdom
Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 Empuraan stormed the United Kingdom box office on its release day. With a historic opening of £628K, the political action drama bagged the top spot among the biggest Indian openers ever in this territory.
Earlier, the United Kingdom box office was ruled by Thalapathy Vijay's Leo which had smashed £598K on its opening day. It slipped to the second spot with the arrival of Lalettan on the throne.
Interestingly, the United Kingdom box office was the forte of Tamil and Hindi movies till now. No Malayalam movie could ever do such a massive business in this territory. However, the game is changing now. Malayalam movies and Mohanlal’s superstardom are driving the audience crazy even in this market.
L2 Empuraan emerges biggest Malayalam opener both in Kerala and Overseas
The Mohanlal starrer clocked over a worldwide opening of Rs 65 crore, emerging as the biggest Malayalam opener by a wide margin. It smashed over Rs 15 crore in Kerala alone, which itself an All-time record.
Icing on the top is that the movie smashed over USD 5 million in overseas markets, making another historic record. It become the No. 1 Malayalam opener in the international territories. What’s crazy is that no Bollywood movies could ever open this big in the foreign markets!
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
