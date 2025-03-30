Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan rakes in Rs 41 crores on Day 3 Worldwide; Surpasses Lucifer and targets to emerge the number one Mollywood movie

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan is proving to be an unstoppable drive at the box office. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has set new standards for Malayalam cinema’s global dominance. What started with a record-smashing ₹65 crore on Day 1 was followed by ₹34 crore on Day 2, and now, on its third day, the momentum continues with another ₹41 crore worldwide. By this, the film’s total box office collection has skyrocketed to ₹141 crore in just three days.

What makes this run more marvellous is the reality that L2 Empuraan is seeing steady numbers in overseas territories as well. Whereas numerous movies see a plunge after the first-day hype, this action thriller is holding solid on the following day as well, showing no signs of slowing down. The upcoming post-Eid holiday period is expected to push it past ₹200 crore worldwide, solidifying its place as one of the biggest Mollywood blockbusters ever.

With fans flooding social media, announcing this as the finest sequel Mollywood has ever seen, the fever is turning into an unstoppable wave. Advance bookings for the coming weekdays are already looking solid, showing that this could be a long, triumphant run for Mohanlal and his team. Meanwhile, the film’s second single, "Kaappavar", got released after the movie's release and it has taken over the internet, fuelling even more hype.



Beyond Kerala, L2 Empuraan is now on the verge of becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film overseas. It has already collected $7.6 million in just two days, and at this rate, it will soon surpass the stupendous record of blockbuster survival thriller Manjummel Boys, which has set a record with $8.8 million collection. If this trend continues, L2 Empuraan could even take the top spot in Mollywood’s all-time box office charts.

The discussion is no longer about whether L2 Empuraan will break records but it’s about how many more records it will create before the dust settles. Some trade experts are already speculating that if the trend remains strong, it might even challenge some of the biggest Indian blockbusters like Baahubali 2 in certain territories.