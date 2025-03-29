Box Office: Mohanalal's L2 Empuraan smashes Rs 100 crore worldwide in 48 hours, setting new records

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's latest action bonanza, his previous blockbuster Lucifer's sequel, L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has rewritten box office history. The film made an enormous ₹65 crore gross worldwide on its opening day, an exceptional feat for a Malayalam film. Within just 48 hours, it stormed past the ₹100 crore mark, firmly placing itself in the record books.

This milestone makes L2 Empuraan Mohanlal’s third film to enter the prestigious ₹100 crore club. Back in 2016, he achieved this feat for the first time with action thriller Pulimurugan. Directed by Vysakh and produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam this film has Jagapati Babu and Kamalinee Mukherjee in key roles. The film wasn’t just another blockbuster but it changed how Malayalam cinema looked at the Big Fat Crore Club. Then came Lucifer (2019), directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, a political thriller packed with powerhouse performances from Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Vivek Oberoi. Both films proved their mettle at the box office, gradually making their way into the elite ₹100 crore league.

But L2 Empuraan? It didn’t wait. It arrived, it conquered, and it shattered records. That too, in just two days. If this is how fast it’s moving now, the industry might need to redefine its expectations entirely. The Malayalam industry is stunned, and fans are celebrating this historic achievement with immense enthusiasm.

Beyond India, L2 Empuraan is making a massive impact on the global box office as well. In the Middle East, it set a new record as the highest single-day grosser for any Indian film, collecting $2.45 million in a single day. This marvellous universal performance further cements Mohanlal's dominance within the industry, and also L2 Empuraan could be called as his first pan-India glory.

Looking ahead, Mohanlal's plan for 2025 is stuffed with exciting ventures. He features an extraordinary cameo in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa and will also be seen in Ram, an action thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph. Interestingly, Ram is planned as the first instalment of a two-part film series, including the excitement surrounding his upcoming ventures.

With L2 Empuraan setting new benchmarks, Mohanlal continues to prove why he remains a powerhouse in Indian cinema.