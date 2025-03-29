L2 Empuraan shakes up Kerala Box Office; Day 3 sales skyrocket to Rs 6.68 Crore

There’s no stopping Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan, and the box office is the best witness to this. The film, which had already set the cash registers ringing on its first two days, is showing no signs of slowing down. As per the latest updates from trade circles, Kerala’s Day 3 advance sales alone are soaring to a new high. The film has touched ₹6.68 crore, setting the stage for another massive day at the box office for this action entertainer.

On Day 2, Empuraan pulled in a staggering ₹8.45 crore from Kerala alone, making it the biggest second-day collection for any movie in the tinsel town's history. With this, the film has already surpassed the total weekend collections of Mohanlal's previous 100 Crore Grossers, the blockbuster Lucifer and Bheeshmaparvam in just two days. That’s how fast this cinematic storm is moving!

Worldwide Domination Continues!

If Kerala’s numbers are jaw-dropping, the worldwide figures are simply mind-blowing. In just two days, L2 Empuraan has crossed ₹100 crore worldwide, an achievement that very few films can boast of. Here is the full breakdown of collections from various territories.

L2 Empuraan ₹100 Crore Gross Breakdown:

Kerala Gross: ₹22.52 crore

Rest of India: ₹13.6 crore

Overseas: ₹65.4 crore ($7.6 million)

Total Worldwide Gross (2 Days): ₹101.52 crore

And the madness doesn’t stop there. L2 Empuraan is performing exceptionally well in Overseas markets too, especially in the UK, Middle East, and North America. The film has now entered the league of Indian films with record-breaking international performances not only on Day 1, but also on Day 2.

Can it touch ₹200 Crore this weekend?

With its unstoppable momentum, trade pundits are now predicting that L2 Empuraan will cross the ₹200 crore milestone by the end of this weekend itself. This film is not just collecting numbers but it is rewriting the history of Malayalam cinema in the era of pan-India films coming out from various tinsel towns.

Meanwhile, fans are flooding social media with excitement post watching the film, praising the film’s Hollywood-range visuals, intense storytelling, and Mohanlal’s powerhouse performance. L2 Empuraan is more than a movie now, we could say, it’s a phenomenon.

So, how far will this blockbuster go? 300 crore? 400 crore? Stay connected to Pinkvilla.com's Box Office updates for regular and precise info over the same.