Last Friday Of 2022 Box Office: Avatar 2 emerges most preferred option for third consecutive week; Cirkus down

The last Friday of the year susprisingly didn't see any big new releases as it usually sees at this time of the year. All it had was Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi romantic thriller film Ved which did very well at the box office in Maharashtra, collecting around Rs. 2.25 - 2.5 cr nett , and debuting at the second place this week, only behind Avatar: The Way Of Water , which crossed the magical Rs 300 cr nett figure late last night. Cirkus nosedived on its second Friday and in all likelihood, we may see Drishyam 2 eclipse the former over the weekend.

James Cameron's mystic adventure Avatar: The Way Of Water netted a shy less than Rs 10 cr nett, on its 15th day in India. With no major new releases, Avatar 2 will enjoy yet another week as the most preferred movie option and that will remain the case till the release of new Sankranthi/Pongal releases, which is likely to push it to number 5. Regardless, this James Cameron film has had a phenomenal run in India with the nett total hitting the Rs. 300 nett mark on day 15. Now the film will be marching its way to the nett collections of Avengers: Endgame, which is the Highest grossing import film in India, and possibly target a Rs. 400 cr nett photo-finish. As far as the global box office is concerned, the film has already grossed over a billion dollars and by the end of Sunday, the film will be standing at a pretty 1.4 billion dollars, which equates to over Rs 11000 cr.

The Day-Wise India Nett Collections Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 191.50 cr nett

Week 2 - Rs. 100 cr nett

Third Friday - Rs. 9.50 cr

Total - Rs. 301 cr Nett

Cirkus Second Friday Box Office In India:



Rohit Shetty's comic caper Cirkus nosedived on its second Friday with collections of just over Rs. 1 cr. The film has faced rejection like we've never seen before and this is for a director with an impeccable track record. With an 8 day total of just a little over Rs. 30 cr nett, the film will most likely end its theatrical run in India with collections in the vicinity of Rs. 35 cr nett. With not so encouraging numbers from the overseas, the film will wind up grossing less than Rs. 50 cr worldwide. It is not just the lowest grossing Shetty film in over a decade and a half but it is also his least watched film theatrically. As about Ranveer Singh, this is his third consecutive dud after 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Although the collections of Jayeshbhai Jordaar are the least of the three, the biggest disappointment in terms of collections is Cirkus. Cirkus was pegged as the film that would revive theatres across the country but it hasn't been able to perform at all centres, especially the Mumbai and Gujarat circuit which lap onto comedy films by Shetty, with open arms. The actor-director duo are likely to be seen collaborating on a host of other projects, part of Rohit Shetty's cop and comic universe but we can't be absolutely sure about all the projects being greenlighted, after the debacle of Cirkus.

The Day-Wise India Nett Collections Of Cirkus Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 29.25 cr

Second Friday - Rs. 1.10 cr

Total - Rs. 30.35 cr Nett

Drishyam 2 Seventh Friday Box Office In India:



Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 has been on a glorious theatrical run. The film has registered its place in the list of top grossing films in its sixth week but it is the seventh week which may see the film aim for the very top spot, as numbers are super steady. The trade is expecting the film to outgross the collections recorded by the film last week, in its seventh week. With no significant competition in the Hindi belt till the release of Pathaan, Drishyam 2 can very well target The Kashmir Files to become the highest grossing Hindi film in the Hindi language. As far as Hindi films go, the all language figure of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva seems a little out of reach. Similarly, the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide is Brahmastra and that film won't be challenged as Drishyam 2's numbers are potentially half of the former, internationally.

The Day-Wise India Nett Collections Of Drishyam 2 Are As Follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 103.50 cr

Week 2 - Rs. 58 cr

Week 3 - Rs. 31.50 cr

Week 4 - Rs. 19 cr

Week 5 - Rs. 8 cr

Week 6 - Rs. 5 cr

Seventh Friday - Rs. 80 lakh

Total - Rs 225.80 cr Nett

Ved First Day Box Office In India:



Coming back to this week's new release, Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi directorial, Ved, collected around Rs. 2.25- 2.5 cr nett on its first day which is a very good number for a Marathi film. With very good presales and excellent reports, the film is likely to keep raking-in good numbers for more than a week. It is a big relief for Riteish Deshmukh who had his solo films tank left, right and centre, before Ved. The irony is the actor's Marathi film has outgrossed his last Hindi release before the start of the first day, purely with its advances.

Two dubbed films also released this weekend, both of which did not do much to trouble the scorers. Hit 2 netted around Rs. 20 - 25 lakh nett while Connect did business way lesser than that.

