Leo box office: Vijay starrer Tops USD 15M Overseas, Beats Jailer for the Biggest opening for Tamil films

Tamil film Leo has emerged as the biggest overseas weekend opener for Kollywood with a day to spare as it grossed USD 15.40 million (Rs. 128 crore) through Saturday, overtaking Jailer, which grossed USD 15 million during its four days debut. Combined with the Rs. 167 crore earned in India, the worldwide total box office gross of the film stands at Rs. 295 crore. It will be surpassing the Rs. 300 crore mark today, once again at a record pace for the industry.

The way the film started on Thursday, it was expected to cruise past USD 20 million in four days. However, there was a bit of a slowdown on Friday and then Saturday didn’t make the required gain in some of the markets, so it won’t pull that off but nevertheless set to surpass the previous four-day number by 20 per cent with USD 18 million projected by EOD Sunday.

Leo has broken or will be breaking opening records for Tamil films everywhere barring the United States. That said, the film has performed best in Europe, which is a stronghold for Vijay as even his weakest performers are among the top grossers and this film is certainly not a weak one. Middle East has also seen record numbers with UAE registering 250K admits and around 50K admits in Saudi Arabia, the latter being close to all-time record for Tamil films.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

North America: USD 4,075,000

Middle East: USD 4,900,000

Australia/NZ: USD 750,000

Malaysia: USD 1,700,000 approx

Singapore: USD 975,000

Rest of Asia: USD 400,000

United Kingdom: USD 1,300,000

France: USD 350,000

Europe: USD 850,000

Rest of World: USD 75,000

Total: USD 15,375,000 / Rs. 128 crores

ALSO READ: Leo box office collections: Records another Massive day on Saturday, To become Highest grosser for Vijay today