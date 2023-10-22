Leo box office collections: Records another Massive day on Saturday, To become Highest grosser for Vijay today

Leo recorded another massive day at the Indian box office on Saturday as most places saw it make a gain on Friday numbers including Tamil Nadu which was already on insane levels on Friday. The film grossed Rs. 47.50 crore approx on its third day, which brings its running total to Rs. 167.50 crore. The film will be crossing the Rs. 200 crore mark today and also emerge as the highest grossing Vijay film in India.

In Tamil Nadu, the film took another all-time daily record with Rs. 26.50 crore coming on Saturday, considerably higher than the previous best Saturday of Rs. 19.25 crore for PS1 and Vikram. For those films, Saturday was their second day while here it was the third day for the film. The three-day total for the film in the state is Rs. 85.50 crore. Considering just the pre-sales for Sunday, the film has already crossed Rs. 100 crore, the fastest ever, full two days ahead of time taken by PS1, same time last year.

The box office collection of Leo at the Indian box office is as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 77 crore

Friday: Rs. 43 crore

Saturday: Rs. 47.50 crore

Total: Rs. 167.50 crore

Outside Tamil Nadu, Kerala also scored the highest Saturday ever with Rs. 7 crore and now stands at nearly Rs. 25 crore, close to the four-day weekend record. Leo will set the new weekend record well over Rs. 30 crore, beating the previous best by 30 per cent. Karnataka and APTS also did well with Rs. 5 crore plus. North India also saw films making good gains in both Tamil and Hindi dub versions. Sunday could have seen another big surge but there is a big World Cup game today and that may limit that growth.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Leo in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 85.50 crore approx

AP/TS: Rs. 23 crore

Karnataka: Rs. 23.25 crore

Kerala: Rs. 24.75 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 11 crore

Total: Rs. 167.50 crore

