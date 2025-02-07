Loveyapa Day 1 India Box Office: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's movie finds very few takers on 1st Friday; Nets Rs 75 lakh

February 7 is here and so is Loveyapa. The romantic comedy stars Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan and Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles. With Loveyapa, Junaid and Khushi have finally made their theatrical debuts this year. It serves as a Hindi remake of Love Today (2022), a Tamil romantic comedy. Loveyapa hasn't opened to a good business on the first day.

Loveyapa Collects Rs 75 Lakh On Day 1

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa has earned Rs 75 lakh on the opening day at the box office. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer hasn't been able to generate much hype unlike its rival release, Badass Ravi Kumar. Moreover, it could sell 5,000 tickets only in its pre-sales.

Loveyapa would have to attain strong word of mouth from young audience to be able to grow its business in the coming days, especially on Saturday and Sunday. The opening weekend of the romantic comedy would determine if it will be able to sustain well in the flooded box office marketplace.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 75 lakh

It's Newcomers, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor vs Lord Himesh Reshammiya!

Loveyapa has clashed with Badass Ravi Kumar at the box office. While Loveyapa features star kids, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Badass Ravi Kumar is headlined by famous music composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya. Going by the trends, Badass Ravi Kumar is expected to outperform Loveyapa during their theatrical runs.

While Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Maharaj last year, Khushi Kapoor entered into the industry with The Archies in 2023. After Loveyapa, Junaid has Ek Din with Sai Pallavi. Khushi, on the other hand, will be seen in Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Loveyapa In Theaters

