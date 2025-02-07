Loveyapa Day 1 India Box Office Trends: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's movie starts slow; Vouches for support from the youth

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa hit the screens today, February 7, 2025. The recently released film is shouldered on newcomers, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor as the leads. The romantic comedy features them as a modern romantic couple who navigates through the 'siyapa' of their relationship. Unlike its rival release, Badass Ravi Kumar, Loveyapa is having a slow beginning at the box office.

Loveyapa Takes A Dull Start On Day 1; Requires Support From Youth

Co-produced by Aamir Khan, Boney Kapoor, and others, Loveyapa has started its journey on a slow note. Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer will have an expected opening within the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.25 crore. The romantic-comedy film would require strong support from cinegoers, mainly younger audiences to be able to sustain well among its rival releases.

While this is a lukewarm beginning, if Loveyapa gets walk-in bookings on the first day, it is expected to fare better but not the best.

Loveyapa Sells Rs 5k Tickets For Opening Day

Loveyapa, which marks as a Hindi remake of Tamil romantic film, Love Today (2022), hasn't been able to generate significant buzz for itself. The rom-com had a terrible response in pre-sales at the ticket windows, considering it is expected to be a launchpad for both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. It sold just 5,000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day.

Apart from not-so-good hype, Loveyapa has a remake factor attached to it. Recently, we witnessed that Deva which was an adaptation of Mumbai Police couldn't perform well at the box office. Audiences aren't in the mood to watch remakes/adaptations these days and look for fresh content. Speaking of its genre, cinegoers crave for new romantic comedies and most of them also get nostalgic of old days when rom-coms were in trend in Bollywood.

Both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are making their theatrical debuts with Loveyapa. They started their respective acting careers with Maharaj (2024) and The Archies (2023). Junaid is Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's son, Khushi is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi.

Loveyapa In Theaters

Loveyapa is running in theaters near you.