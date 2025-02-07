Loveyapa Review: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor headline a middling youth dramedy on mobile privacy, cyber bullying and eve teasing

Plot:

The story of Loveyapa is as follows. Gaurav (Junaid Khan), lovingly called Gucci by his loved ones, and Bani (Khushi Kapoor) are dating eachother. Both of them are 24 years old. Bani's family considers her to be marriage-ready. Bani asks Gaurav to impress her father Atul Kumar (Ashutosh Rana), so that he can give her hand to him for marriage. Mr Atul Kumar, who is very particular about everything, is a hard nut to please. When Gaurav comes over to Bani's house, Mr Atul Kumar asks the two of them to exchange their phones for one day. While initially hesitant, the two give eachother their respective phones.

What is there in their respective phones, which is making them so hesitant? Will this affect the rapport that they share with one another? Does Gaurav eventually marry Bani or he gives up on the thought of it? Watch Loveyapa to find out.

What Works for Loveyapa:

The first half of Loveyapa shines with its smooth screenplay, delivering moments of genuine humor and capturing the essence of youthful innocence. The narrative techniques, like showing WhatsApp chats during conversations, add an innovative touch to the storytelling. Visually, the leading actors are appealing. The soundtrack, particularly the peppy title track and the song "Rehna Kol," are highlights. They contribute positively to the movie's vibe. The theme of young love and the challenges of modern relationships is relatable, likely resonating with a wide audience.

What Doesn't Work for Loveyapa:

The second half of the film becomes somewhat messy, with a plot that feels increasingly dense and occasionally problematic. Atul Kumar's character oscillates confusingly between traditional and modern views, which dilutes the narrative's coherence and the audience's investment. This inconsistency in character development might leave viewers puzzled. It also must be said that a number of portions in the movie feel juvenile, making a lot of what is happening on the screen be taken unseriously.

Advertisement

Watch the Loveyapa Trailer

Performances in Loveyapa:

Junaid Khan shows confidence in his role but lacks the polish that would elevate his performance to a higher level. He surely looks good on the big screen. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, brings a likable and innocent charm to her character. Her acting and dialogue delivery could benefit from further refinement. Her willingness to take on challenging scenes indicates potential for growth. Ashutosh Rana remains a reliable actor, but his character's erratic development hampers his performance. The supporting cast, including Kiku Sharda and Grusha Kapoor, provides solid performances, adding depth to the film's ensemble.

Final Verdict of Loveyapa

Loveyapa is a film with heart and a genuine attempt at capturing the nuances of modern romance. It certainly has a few things to appreciate, but these are overshadowed by a less coherent second half and inconsistent character portrayals. The film struggles with its execution, feeling somewhat juvenile and messy at times.

Advertisement

Overall, Loveyapa has substance but falls short of being categorized as good or great. It's a reasonable watch for those interested in the dynamic of young love in contemporary India, if the expectations are kept in check.

Loveyapa plays in theatres now. Go watch!