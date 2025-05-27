Maaman Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 11: Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer fetches Rs 1.65 crore on 2nd Monday, nears Rs 30 crore mark
Soori and Aishwarya Lakshmi starrer Maaman had a solid run at the box office and emerged as a blockbuster in just 11 days.
Maaman, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, continues its solid run at the box office. The Prasanth Pandiyaraj-directed film met with a positive reception among the audience, which is driving its box office performance.
Maaman grosses Rs 1.65 crore on Day 11, emerges big sucess
Bankrolled by Lark Studios, Maaman opened with Rs 1.90 crore on Day 1. The movie witnessed an encouraging trend and stormed over Rs 16.75 crore in its first week, of which Rs 8.30 crore came from the opening weekend alone. The Soori starrer action drama fetched around Rs 8.55 crore in its second weekend, higher than the opening weekend. With such a blockbuster run, the movie surpassed the Rs 25 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in just 10 days.
As per estimates, the film added Rs 1.65 crore to the tally on Day 11 (2nd Monday), showing a drop of just 26% over its 1st Monday. The total cume of Maaman now stands at Rs 26.95 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. The movie clashed with Santhanam's DD Next Level and showed better trends despite starting on a lower note. However, both titles emerged as a big success for the makers. All eyes are now on the fate of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, slated to release on June 5th.
Day-wise box office collections of Maaman are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 1.90 crore
|2
|Rs 2.55 crore
|3
|Rs 3.85 crore
|4
|Rs 2.25 crore
|5
|Rs 2.15 crore
|6
|Rs 2.05 crore
|7
|Rs 2.00 crore
|8
|Rs 1.80 crore
|9
|Rs 2.95 crore
|10
|Rs 3.80 crore
|11
|Rs 1.65 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 26.95 crore
Maaman in cinemas
Maaman is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 18: Dileep's 150th film records fair hold, adds Rs 35 lakh on 3rd Monday