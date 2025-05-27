Triptii Dimri Spirit Bollywood Newswrap Sanjay Dutt Dhurandar Shraddha Kapoor teams up with Chhaava director Housefull 5 Trailer Launch War 2 Karan Veer Mehra Abhijeet Bhattacharya Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Bold scenes for Tripti Dimri in Spirit Dhadak 2 Release Date

Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 27: Sasikumar's blockbuster movie nears theatrical end, adds Rs 35 lakh on 4th Tuesday

Sasikumar and Simran-led Tamil movie Tourist Family is in its final legs at the box office. The movie added Rs 35 lakh on its Day 27 in home market.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 27, 2025 | 10:23 PM IST | 4K
Sasikumar, Simran
Credits: Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment

Directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run at the box office. While the movie has wrapped its overseas box office run, it still has some fuel left on its home turf. The Sasikumar and Simran starrer heartwarming family drama registered a steady hold in its fourth week at the Tamil box office. 

Tourist Family adds Rs 35 lakh on Day 27, targets Rs 60 crore finish

Bankrolled by Million Dollar Studios, Tourist Family stormed over Rs 45 crore by the end of its second week. The Sasikumar movie surpassed the final cume of its rival release, Retro, in the third week. It kept luring the audience and added around Rs 3.10 crore to the tally on its 4th weekend. As per estimates, the movie grossed Rs 35 lakh to the tally on its 4th Tuesday, bringing the total cume to Rs 57.35 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. 

The movie is expected to end its theatrical run at Rs 60 crore in its home market. It will stick to the cinemas for one more week, until the arrival of Thug Life

Day-wise box office collections of Tourist Family are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office
1 Rs 2.00 crore
2 Rs 1.60 crore
3 Rs 2.90 crore
4 Rs 4.05 crore
5 Rs 2.65 crore
6 Rs 2.55 crore
7 Rs 2.50 crore
8 Rs 2.75 crore  
9 Rs 3.25 crore
10 Rs 5.75 crore
11 Rs 6.50 crore 
12 Rs 3.00 crore 
13 Rs 2.50 crore
14 Rs 2.25 crore 
15 Rs 1.65 crore 
16 Rs 1.30 crore
17 Rs 2.05 crore
18 Rs 2.25 crore
19 Rs 1 crore
20 Rs 0.90 crore
21 Rs 0.85 crore
22 Rs 0.80 crore
23 Rs 0.75 crore
24 Rs 1.15 crore
25 Rs 1.20 crore
26 Rs 0.50 crore 
27 Rs 0.35 crore (est.)
Total Rs 57.35 crore (est.)

Tourist Family in cinemas now

Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Latest Articles