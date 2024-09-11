Malaika Arora shares emotional statement following her father Anil Arora's demise; cremation service on September 12

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and suicide.

Bollywood was in shock when news of the sudden demise of actress and model Malaika Arora’s father Anil Mehta made headlines. Soon after, several Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol arrived at their residence to extend their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. Minutes ago, Arora made an official announcement of the passing away of her father.

Taking to her Instagram, the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame dropped a letter informing her fans and followers about the tragic incident. In her note, Malaika Arora penned that her family is in deep shock by this loss. Calling her father a ‘gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband’ and their best friend she also pleaded for privacy during such testing times.

Her post read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate you understanding, support and respect. With gratitude Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper Axl, Duffy and Buddy.”

Take a look:

While investigating the incident, the investigating body indicated to a possible death by suicide.

Advertisement

According to ANI, DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roshan said, “The body of Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are conducting further investigations, and our team is here on-site. We are examining all angles thoroughly. Forensic teams are also present... The body is being taken for a postmortem. At prima facie, it appears to be a suicide, but we are continuing our investigation in detail.”

Take a look:

The cremation service of the parted soul will be held on September 12 at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai at 11 am.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora passes away: Investigating officer hints at possible suicide; ‘We are conducting detailed...'