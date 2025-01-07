Malayalam Movies 2024 Global Box Office Collection Update: Mollywood enjoys its best year yet; Cumulative gross of industry breaches Rs 1779 crore

Mollywood, which has remained very low key on the pan-India level, made its presence felt all across the world with a spectacular 2024. As per the data provided by X/ForumReelz, the cumulative collections managed by the movie industry in 2024 are around Rs 1779 crore gross. Kerala contributed with Rs 891 crore, Rest Of India ensured Rs 273 crore and around Rs 616 crore from international markets. To put the numbers into perspective, the cumulative worldwide collections of Mollywood in 2022 and 2023 were Rs 752 and Rs 778 crore respectively.

The mark up in the global collections of Mollywood is over 130 percent and that is staggering. The Kerala collections of 2024 are alone higher than the global collections of the industry in 2022 and 2023, and that says a lot. It is the fastest growing Indian movie industry and the years to follow look absolutely promising. There are a bunch of huge films releasing in 2025 starring the stalwarts of the industry, along with the new crop of commercial actors. In January itself, we have films from Tovino Thomas (Identity), Asif Ali (Rekhachithram), Mohanlal (Thudarum) and Mammotty (Dominic And The Lady's Purse).

In 2024, the Mollywood films that made their presence felt on the global level with a gross of over Rs 100 crore are Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham, Aavesham, Premalu, Marco (all set to break into the 100 crore club) and Ajayante Randam Moshanam. There were a lot of other major blockbusters like Kishkindha Kaandam, Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil and Varshangalkku Shesham too, which ensured that 2024 remains as a year to cherish for the industry that deserves all the success.

Advertisement

The digital streamers have started to take note of Mollywood. For a movie industry like Mollywood where films with rich content are highly appreciated, the revenue from digital streamers can help build an even stronger movie infrastructure. The film budgets will increase and many young and talented filmmakers who wish to make it big, will get the opportunities that they deserve. Unlike other movie industries where the revenues get absorbed by the biggies associated with the movie, Mollywood will make sure to spend lavishly on the film's production.

Which Malayalam movies are you looking forward to in 2025? Do let us know.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Mollywood movies at worldwide box office; Manjummel Boys emerges victorious