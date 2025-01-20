Marco Final Box Office Worldwide: Unni Mukundan's gory actioner set to wrap its theatrical run at Rs 104 crore; emerges a BLOCKBUSTER

Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni and starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, is ending its theatrical run soon. The movie has recorded a phenomenal trend and emerged as a big money spinner at the box office.

Marco set to wrap global theatrical run at Rs 104 crore

Backed by Cubes Entertainments and Unni Mukundan Films, Marco has completed 1 month of release today. After packing an impressive opening on Day 1, the movie witnessed an upward trend. With its superlative hold, it smashed the Rs 100 crore mark globally on its 4th Sunday (Day 23). And now, the gory action movie is near its theatrical end!

Touted to be the most violent movie in Indian cinema, Marco is expected to wrap its global cume at Rs 104 crore gross, in a couple of days.

Out of which Rs 32 crore came from the international markets while a major chunk raked from domestically. Its total box office in Kerala is expected to be Rs 42 crore while the rest of India, including the Hindi-dubbed version, contributed around Rs 30 crore.

Marco bags a blockbuster verdict; Is Marco 2 on cards?

Marco registered a triumphant trend in the Hindi markets. Opened with just Rs 1 lakh on Day 1, it is set to wind up its box office journey in the North belt by hitting in the range of Rs 14 crore to Rs 14.50 crore net (Rs 16.50 crore to Rs 17 crore gross). This is a huge feat, to say so!

Marco bagged a blockbuster verdict and emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Unni Mukundan's career by a margin. The movie is expected to have a sequel, too. However, nothing has been officially announced yet.

Advertisement

Here's How Much Marco Has Collected Worldwide So Far:

Areas Gross collections Kerala Rs 42 crore Rest of India (All Languages) Rs 30 crore approx. Overseas Rs 32 crore approx. Total Rs 104 crore

Marco in theaters

Marco has been running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Will Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force put a break on Emergency and Azaad from 24th January 2025?