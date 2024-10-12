Martin Day 1 Box Office: Dhruva Sarja's action-drama takes an excellent start in Karnataka; Grosses Rs 6 crore

Martin directed by A.P. Arjun and starring Dhruva Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya and others took an excellent start at the box office in Karnataka as it grossed Rs 6 crore. It is Dhruva Sarja's biggest opening as a solo lead. The opening of the movie in India outside Karnataka isn't impressive. The film is almost a washout outside of the home state. The collection of Martin outside Karnataka is not even touching Rs 1 crore.

Martin Takes An Excellent Start In Karnataka; Doesn't Make It's Presence Felt Outside Of The Home State

Martin's India collections are in the vicinity of Rs 6.75 crore. That's more than the Hindi releases Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Dussehra should ensure a very solid weekend for the movie in Karnataka, despite the poor critical reception. The makers intended to make the movie big on a pan-India level but that has unfortunately not happened, thanks to the excessive delays and the treatment which isn't particularly universal. The part 2 of the film is in jeopardy because a movie of this scale needs to strike a chord on a pan-India level, for part 2 to be justified. Regardless, Martin has opened the doors for Dhruva Sarja to become the next a-lister from Karnataka. If he makes good choices, he surely can be the next big thing.

About Martin

Martin follows the story of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena, an agent from the Indian army who is on a journey to find out his true identity after suffering from memory loss. In his search for himself, the agent has to journey from India to Pakistan.

Advertisement

Amidst the same, he is also dealing against black market dealers who are plotting along with terrorists. Along with his mission of finding himself and defending his country, the man also falls in love, and the rest of the film focuses on how he manages all of these missions.

Martin In Theatres

Martin plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Martin, how did you find it to be?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office of Martin

ALSO READ: Vettaiyan to lead Dussehra releases by HUGE MARGIN; Martin, Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video depend heavily on spot booking and positive WOM