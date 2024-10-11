Martin Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Dhruva Sarja starrer action thriller in theaters

Martin, starring Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, has hit the big screens today, October 11. The movie narrates the story of Arjun Saxena, who goes from Pakistan to India to discover his true identity while fighting black market dealers linked to terrorists plotting massive strikes.

Since morning, Dhruva's fans have been rushing to the theaters to watch this action thriller with their friends or family. And if you are planning to do the same, then do read these Twitter reviews of the film before booking your tickets.

A social media user wrote, "The intensity and energy in #Martin are next-level! @DhruvaSarja nailed it with powerful action and gripping storytelling. Don’t miss out on this blockbuster!"

Calling the movie a masterpiece, another netizen shared, "#Martin is a thrilling masterpiece that delivers non-stop action with an engaging storyline. The powerful performances, especially @DhruvaSarja, and stunning visuals make it a must-watch for action drama fans. A true pan-Indian cinematic experience!"

A person called the Dhruva Sarja starrer a visual spectacle and posted, "First half absolute madness on screen, visual spectacle @DhruvaSarja killed it both in acting and action, blockbuster first half, gripping screenplay and good direction bgm."

A netizen gave the film 4/5 stars and wrote, "#Martin is a mix of Stallone's Rambo and Arnold's Commando. Great movie. Great acting. Great script."

Check out more Twitter reviews below:

Earlier in the day, several netizens took to their social media handles to share that the morning shows of Martin were canceled without any prior notice. While the issue has reportedly been resolved, it caused a ruckus outside theaters during the wee hours of the day.

The film has been produced by Uday K. Mehta and directed by A. P. Arjun. The narrative was written by Arjun Sarja. Satya Hegde took care of cinematography, while K. M. Prakash and Mahesh S. Reddy worked on the editing of the film.

So far, Martin, which is being produced by Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K. Mehta Productions, promises to be an intriguing film.

