Mazaka Box Office: Day 5 holds steady with Rs 1.6 crore despite Sunday slump in numbers

Sundeep Kishan’s latest release Mazaka, which hit theatres on February 26 (Wednesday), opened with the highest day-one collection of his career. The film managed to collect ₹3 crore on its first day, creating hope for a strong weekend run. However, the momentum slowed down significantly from Day 2 onwards, with collections dropping to ₹1.3 crore on Thursday.

Mazaka showed slight stability over the next two days, bringing in ₹1.4 crore on Day 3 (Friday) and ₹1.7 crore on Day 4 (Saturday). However, Sunday, which is usually expected to show a noticeable jump, didn’t offer much of a boost. Instead, Mazaka saw a slight dip, collecting ₹1.6 crore on Day 5 (Sunday). This trend left trade experts with mixed reactions — while the film avoided a steep drop, the lack of a proper Sunday advantage is concerning.

Day Worldwide Collections 1 Rs 3 crore 2 Rs 1.3 crore 3 Rs 1.4 crore 4 Rs 1.7 crore 5 Rs 1.6 crore Total Rs 9 crore

In its first five days, Mazaka managed to earn a total of ₹9 crore worldwide. While the collections are decent, the film now faces an uphill task of holding strong through the weekdays, especially with increasing competition at the box office.

The bigger worry for Mazaka is the cutthroat competition in theatres. Tamil dubbed film Dragon, which released a week earlier, has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. Adding to the pressure, Aadhi Pinisetty’s Sabdham is performing strongly and grabbing significant screens. Next Friday brings even more challenges, with two dubbed biggies — Bollywood’s Chhaava and Malayalam’s Officer on Duty — all set to release. With such intense competition ahead, Mazaka will need strong word of mouth to maintain its hold at the box office.

For now, Mazaka still has a fair chance to connect with family audiences and loyal fans of Sundeep Kishan. If the film can find its rhythm during weekdays, it may manage a respectable run before bigger releases take over. Sometimes, slow and steady can still win the race.