Dragon Day 10 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com continues SOLID run; hits Rs 10 crore on 2nd Sunday

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayudu Lohar in the lead roles, is winning hearts at the box office. The Tamil movie directed by Ashwath Marimuthu recorded another jump today, taking the total cume slightly near the Rs 65 crore mark.

Dragon grosses Rs 10 crore on Day 10; wraps 2nd weekend on high

Backed by AGS Entertainment, the romantic comedy grossed a solid Rs 41 crore in its opening week itself, thanks to the superlative word-of-mouth and phenomenal trends at the box office. The Pradeep Ranganathan starrer continues its blockbuster run in its second weekend also and added another Rs 22.50 crore to the tally.

It entered the second week by grossing Rs 4 crore on Day 8. Further, it got traction and recorded a good jump to Rs 8.50 crore on Day 9. As per estimates, Dragon added another Rs 10 crore to the tally on Day 10, taking the total gross collection to Rs 63.50 crore at the Kollywood box office. It has already emerged as the second highest-grossing movie in the home state and now only behind Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi.

Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross TN Box Office 1 Rs 5.75 crore 2 Rs 8.85 crore 3 Rs 10.40 crore 4 Rs 4 crore 5 Rs 4 crore 6 Rs 5.00 crore 7 Rs 3 crore 8 Rs 4 crore 9 Rs 8.50 10 Rs 10 crore Total Rs 63.5 crore

Dragon in cinemas

Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.