Chhaava Day 17 Box Office: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's historical drama hits another high; approaches Rs 450 crore mark
Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava continues to do wonders at the box office. The movie posted a strong third weekend of Rs 53 crore. Deets Inside.
Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, and starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is storming the box office these days. The movie refused to slow down anytime soon. It has recorded another massive day at the box office today on 3rd Sunday.
Chhaava scores HUGE Rs 24 crore on Day 17; heading towards Rs 450 crore mark
Based on Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava continues to dominate the box office. The movie smashed Rs 205 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 170 crore in its second week. It entered the third weekend by hitting over Rs 13 crore on Day 15 and Rs 22 crore on Day 16, taking the total cume to Rs 415 crore net at the Indian box office.
As per estimates, Chhaava recorded a huge Rs 24 crore on its Day 17 today, wrapping the third weekend at a strong Rs 439 crore net. It will hit over the Rs 450 crore mark by tomorrow and then will march towards the Rs 500 crore milestone. Looking at the trends, the movie will comfortably cross the Rs 550 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. It will stick to the cinemas until the release of Salman Khan's Sikandar on Eid 2025.
Chhaava's India Net Box Office Collections Are As Follows:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Box Office
|Week 1
|Rs 205 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 170 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 13 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 22 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 24 crore (exp.)
|Total
|Rs 439 crore
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Box Office: Has Vicky Kaushal joined Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan among bankable young stars? Upcoming slate looks promising