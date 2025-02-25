Mere Husband Ki Biwi Day 5 India Box Office: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar's comical love triangle nets Rs 45 lakh on first Tuesday
Mere Husband Ki Biwi collected Rs 45 lakh on the fifth day of its release. Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar's latest rom-com hit the screens on February 21, 2025.
Producer Vashu Bhagnani and his son Jackky Bhagnani recently presented their new release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi in theaters. It brought the trio of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh on the big screens for the first time. Mere Husband Ki Biwi has been able to cross just Rs 5 crore in five days.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi Collects Rs 45 Lakh On Day 5
Backed under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi started its journey with Rs 4.55 crore collection in its opening weekend. After a lukewarm reception in the first three days, the romantic comedy recorded Rs 55 lakh on Monday.
A day later, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer witnessed a drop of Rs 10 lakh. On Day 5, it collected a business of Rs 45 lakh net in India. The total collection of Mudassar Aziz's latest helmer is recorded as Rs 5.55 crore.
Day-Wise Collections Of Mere Husband Ki Biwi Are As Follows:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.40 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 55 lakh
|Day 5
|Rs 45 lakh
|Total
|Rs 5.55 crore
Box Office Performances Of Vashu Bhagnani's Backed Movies Before Mere Husband Ki Biwi
Producer Vashu Bhagnani has been experiencing a dry spell in his career. Bhagnani has given a series of flops including Ganapath, Mission Raniganj, and Bell Bottom. His previous production venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which starred Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was a big disaster at the box office last year.
Coming back to Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Mudassar Aziz's helmer is competing with Chhaava which has emerged as a blockbuster. Arjun Kapoor's romantic comedy hasn't been able to generate good buzz to be able to receive decent footfalls.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi In Cinemas
Mere Husband Ki Biwi is playing in theaters near you.

