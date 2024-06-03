Mr And Mrs Mahi Weekend Box Office: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor movie collects Rs 16.75 crores in 3 days

Mr And Mrs Mahi directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor had a reasonably good first weekend as it netted Rs 16.75 crores in 3 days. The movie's weekend trajectory could be better but it is undeniable that has done much better than what was expected from it to begin with. The first day collections of Mr And Mrs Mahi, of Rs 6.75 crores, will remain as the highest collections secured by the movie in its run.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Had A Healthy Weekend Of Rs 16.75 Crores Nett

Mr And Mrs Mahi made most of the Cinema Lovers Day benefit that it got on its first day, where tickets prices were capped at Rs 99 for the standard formats. The movie saw an expected drop on Saturday as the ticket rates came back to normal, but the hold undeniably, quite good. It saw a consolidation of sorts on Sunday as it grew by around 15 percent. Now that the weekend is over, it will be interesting to see how the movie holds up in the days to follow.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Faces Competition In Subsequent Weeks; What Needs To Be Seen Is How It Holds

Mr And Mrs Mahi will be facing Munjya next week and Chandu Champion the week after. Due to a regular flow of releases, it is not sure if the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor movie will be able to hold as strong as Srikanth did. It's target will be to get as close to the Bolla biopic as possible since that is the film with which Mr And Mrs Mahi's parallels will be drawn.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Mr And Mrs Mahi Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.75 crores 2 Rs 4.50 crores 3 Rs 5.50 crores Total Rs 16.75 crores nett in India in 3 days

Watch the Mr And Mrs Mahi Trailer

About Mr And Mrs Mahi

Mahendra Aggarwal (Rajkummar Rao) wants to become an Indian cricketer but is forced to work at his father's sports shop. His marriage is arranged with Mahima (Janhvi Kapoor), who approves of him because of his honesty.

After the wedding, Mahi, who also loves cricket, pushes Mahendra to follow his passion. However, because he is not good enough to become a professional batsman, he is suggested to become a coach instead. Initially hesitant, Mahendra agrees when he notices the buzz around his coach.

This is the time when Mahendra also realizes that Mahima has the potential to become an excellent professional cricketer but couldn't fulfill her dream so far because of her father's wish to see her as a doctor. He encourages Mahi to follow her dream and decides to be her coach.

As Mr & Mrs Mahi, take the path of their dream together, they have to battle relationship conflicts that await them in the future.

Mr And Mrs Mahi In Theatres

