Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies at the Indian box office; Stree 2 spells its magic
Pinkvilla presents the list of top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2024 at the Indian box office. Check it out!
As we approach the New Year, it's time to revisit the box office performance of the movies that made a mark at the ticket window. Pinkvilla presents the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies at the Indian box office this year.
Stree 2 remained the top among all the other big releases this year. The horror-comedy made history by emerging as an industry hit, beating Jawan at the Hindi box office. However, the title of highest grosser now belongs to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor film collected over ₹585 crore net in Hindi and topped the charts among the highest-grossing movies of 2024.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again secured the 2nd and 3rd spots with ₹247 crore and ₹240 crore net collections, respectively. Both Diwali releases affected each other's business due to the clash scenario, although they managed to reach near the ₹250 crore mark in their full theatrical runs in Hindi.
Hrithik Roshan's Fighter secured the 4th spot with a box office collection of ₹200 crore net in Hindi. Though the movie had good word-of-mouth, it couldn't attract audiences to theatres as expected and remained an underperformer at the box office. Following this, Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan took the 5th spot by collecting around ₹150 crore net in Hindi. It was a superhit venture at the box office.
The list further includes movies like Munjya, which was a surprise hit this year, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljhaa Jeeya, Crew, Bad Newwz, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2024 at the Indian box office are as follows:
|S. No.
|Movie
|Net Collection (CR in INR)
|1
|Stree 2
|585
|2
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|247
|3
|Singham Again
|240
|4
|Fighter
|200
|5
|Shaitaan
|150
|6
|Munjya
|102
|7
|Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jeeya
|82.60
|8
|Crew
|81.55
|9
|Bad Newwz
|63.25
|10
|Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
|61
Which is your favorite Bollywood movie of 2024? Tell us in the comment section.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
