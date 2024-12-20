Mufasa The Lion King: Fans go berserk in theaters as Mahesh Babu's voice takes over the big screen; WATCH

Mufasa: The Lion King has finally hit the big screens today, December 20. Following the release of the film's Telugu version, moviegoers rushed to their nearest theaters to witness the spectacle of Mahesh Babu's voice. Several videos from cinema halls are now going viral on social media wherein fans can be seen cheering for the actor during his intro.

A social media user shared a clip from the theater and wrote, "His Voice is Enough To Conquer," while another wrote, "Jai Babu." In the videos, fans can be seen dancing and celebrating the release of the film. As soon as Mahesh Babu's voice takes over the screen, fans go berserk as they are unable to contain their emotions.

Meanwhile, another user reacted to the fan frenzy and posted on X, "For the 1st time ever, a hero’s voice-over is being celebrated on such a massive scale. Superstar fans are leaving no stone unturned in showcasing their love and admiration."

Take a look at the posts below:

A day before Mufasa's grand release in India, Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle to pen a heartwarming note. He shared his working experience in voicing the character and wrote, "Voicing Mufasa has been an incredible experience that I’ll always hold close to my heart. I hope you experience the same joy watching Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King as I did."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King also includes the voices of renowned actors like Ali and Brahmanandam. While the latter has lent his voice to the character of Pumbaa, the former has backed Timon's voice in the movie.

Mufasa: The Lion King is a musical drama film helmed by ace filmmaker Barry Jenkins. It is the prequel of the movie titled The Lion King and follows the journey of Mufasa.

Have you watched the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King? If so, share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Mufasa: The Lion King Box Office Preview: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu boost prospects in India